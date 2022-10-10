More than 150 architecturally and historically significant sites, including several in and around Hyde Park, will be open to the public this weekend for Open House Chicago.
“The Chicago Architecture Center is excited to host the city’s premier exploration experience, Open House Chicago, for the 12th straight year,” said the sponsoring organizations’s chief operating officer, Juanna Blackwell, in a statement. “We encourage Chicagoans to immerse themselves in our 2022 featured neighborhoods through free in-person events and self-guided tours.”
The Hyde Park-Kenwood sites, north to south, are:
The 1887 Romanesque Kenwood United Church of Christ, 4600 S. Greenwood Ave., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The 1958 St. Paul and the Redeemer Episcopal Church, 4945 S. Dorchester Ave., Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (music performances scheduled both days). Redeemer and St. Paul's churches merged in 1968.
Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A performance by experimental dance troupe "The Seldoms" will precede a conversation between artist Sadie Woods and Damon Green on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
KAM Isaiah Israel, 5039 S. Greenwood Ave., Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Founded in 1847,KAM is the oldest Jewish congregation in the Midwest; it merged with Temple Isaiah Israel in 1971, and the combined congregation then moved into its synagogue, which was built in 1924.
United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 E. 53rd St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The 1889 building first housed the First Presbyterian Church of Hyde Park, which merged with the Hyde Park Congregational Church in 1930 and later the Hyde Park Methodist Church in 1970, when it took its current name.
Hyde Park Bank and Trust, 1525 E. 53rd St., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The neoclassical bank building with Art Deco ornamentation was the largest outside of the Loop when finished in 1929.
The 1968 Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
The 1906 Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave., with Zettler, Connick, and Tiffany windows, Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The 1926 Gothic University of Chicago Joseph Bond Chapel, 1025 E. 58th St., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with access to its Betty J. Reneker Memorial Organ loft.
Other mid-South Side sites include:
Landscape architecture firm Omni Ecosystems’ new headquarters, 4131 S. State St., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., a converted 1920s factory fitted with green roofs and outdoor event spaces.
The Streamline Moderne First Church of Deliverance, 4315 S. Wabash Ave., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Mies van der Rohe's Robert F. Carr Memorial Chapel of St. Savior and S.R. Crown Hall, 3360 S. State St., at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The 13-story 1929 Renaissance Revival Coastland Co-Operative Apartments, 2666 E. 73rd St. (Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., guitar performances on the building's private beach from 1 pm. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The 2,500-seat-but-unused 1927 Moorish Revival Avalon Regal Theater, 1645 E. 79th St., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A full listing is available at openhousechicago.org. A Google and Apple smartphone app is also available for download.
