Twenty years before the sit-in movement of the early 1960s, what may have been the first documented sit-in in protest of racial segregation took place at the Jack Spratt Coffee House in Kenwood in 1943.
On Monday, May 15, several community members, activists and local history enthusiasts gathered at the site of the sit-in on the southwest corner of 47th Street and Kimbark Avenue, now a parking lot, to commemorate its 80th anniversary.
“The urban landscape we have now really tries to pave over a lot of previous ways of life, good and bad, but it disconnects people from some of this history,” said Ben Ginzky, the event’s organizer and a clerk of peace and social concerns for the 57th Street Meeting of Friends.
In May 1943, Jack Spratt Coffee House was refusing to serve Black customers and practicing other forms of racial discrimination. In response, an integrated group of students and activists led by the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) occupied the coffee shop, demanding service. The action was successful, everyone was eventually served.
Ginzky learned of the sit-in a few years ago from Dan Stevens, a 1961 Freedom Rider with the CORE and fellow member of the Meeting of Friends, and organized the event to share this history with neighbors and start conversations about placing a historic marker on the site.
“(We are) taking back a portion of what they gave for their moment and their sacrifice, so that we can apply it to today and learn the lesson and move forward,” said Pastor Jamar A. Boyd III of Kenwood United Church of Christ, 4600 S. Greenwood Ave. In an invocation opening the commemoration, Boyd urged attendees to celebrate “ancestral fortitude and ancestral courage.”
Though the sit-in movement would gain national attention in 1960 with the Greensboro Four sit-ins at the Woolworth lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina, there were a few scattered sit-ins that preceded it in the 1940s.
Despite the existence of Illinois Civil Rights Act of 1885, which made racial discrimination illegal, businesses in the state still tacitly practiced discrimination, refusing to serve Black customers, making them wait longer or overcharging them. The Jack Spratt Coffee House was no different.
“They were notorious for not quite serving Black people,” Stevens said at the gathering. “Black people could come in and would wait for a cup of coffee, and it may take 20 or 30 minutes. ‘Oh then that’s a dollar, because that’s our special cup of coffee.’ There was a lot of that happening back then.”
Susan O’Connor Davis, author of the 2013 book “Chicago’s Historic Hyde Park,” described the lead-up to the protest in a 2016 Herald piece.
In 1941, a young James Farmer came to Chicago to work as the race relations secretary for the Fellowship of Reconciliation, another pacifist organization. He co-founded CORE in 1942, a group committed to interracial, nonviolent direct action protest, rooted in spirituality and disciplined in its approach.
In 1943, Farmer and his friend Jimmy Robinson, a white graduate student at the University of Chicago, went to dine atJack Spratt one afternoon. At first the manager refused to serve Farmer, but eventually the two were both reluctantly served, Robinson paying.
Two days later, Farmer, Robinson and a group of friends returned to Jack Spratt and were served. But after they left, Davis writes, a manager ran out of the cafe, threw the group’s money back at them and yelled, “Take your money and get out! We don’t want it!”
On May 15, 1943, an integrated group of around 28 students — many of whom Ginzky said were rumored to have been seminarians like Farmer —, members of CORE and area residents occupied the diner in protest.
Each entered the restaurant in groups of two to four and occupied all available seats. At first only a few white patrons were served; Black customers were asked to move to the basement to be served, to which they refused. The manager then called the police to have them removed, but CORE had already informed the police of the action, a common practice for the group at the time.
“They went by the police station first, which was just down on 47th Street,” Stevens explained. “They said, ‘we’re going to be sitting, we’ll be very peaceful, we will not be breaking the law.’”
Without any arrests made, everyone was eventually served. CORE members would return to Jack Spratt several times over the next few weeks to ensure the policy was being upheld.
(In 1949, CORE members also protested the White City Roller Rink, at the corner of 63rd Street and South Parkway, which refused to admit Black skaters.)
At the time of the 1943 sit-in, Farmer was a recent graduate of Howard University School of Religion, where he studied the nonviolent resistance of Mahatma Gandhi. The son of a minister and grandson of a formerly enslaved person, Farmer would later become CORE’s national director and a leader of the civil rights movement.
An accompanying remote discussion on the sit-in was held earlier in the day, in partnership with the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Pl. Christopher Schmidt, a professor of law at Chicago-Kent College of Law and author of “The Sit-Ins: Protest and Legal Change in the Civil Rights Era” noted during this presentation that throughout the movement, lawyers and organizers often butted heads on the best route to desegregation.
“Legal change does not make change on the ground, does not make social change. This is the lesson of history, certainly in the case of race relations,” Schmidt said. “But what we need, and what the sit-ins show us, is that when we have legal change in conjunction with social protest, then you can actually get changes on the ground.”
He also noted that sit-ins are particularly powerful because they are typically legal, relatively accessible, can be organized with small numbers of people and provide the opportunity to declare a victory.
In the mid-1960s, Farmer split with CORE as the group embraced Black separatism and militant philosophies that went against Farmer’s pacifistic approach. In 1998, Farmer was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Bill Clinton, a year before he died.
Perri Diggs, education and program assistant for the DuSable, said at the commemoration that he only recently learned of the sit-in from James Farmer’s 1985 autobiography, “Lay Bare the Heart: An Autobiography of the Civil Rights Movement.”
“Sometimes we just know about what happens in the 60s, we don’t realize that it all started (earlier),” he said. “And then even the fact that they were here in northern states … it was amazing to hear that story and what these young people did in Chicago, things that we normally relegate to the South.”
During the event, attendees were also paid a surprise visit by Beatrice Lumpkin, the 104-year-old Kenwood labor activist, retired teacher and Chicago Teachers Union organizer.
Event organizers are working to add a historic marker to the site. To learn more or get involved, contact bgnsky@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.