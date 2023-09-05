Following two burglaries and a speedy community response, 7323 Chicago Cafe, a box cafe in Woodlawn’s Flying Squirrel Park, is back open for business.
The cafe, 6600 S. Woodlawn Ave., was burglarized in October of last year and again in late July, when owner Marquinn Gibson and his business partner were out of town. Both times, the community has rallied quickly to support the business, donating thousands of dollars for new equipment over the course of a few days.
“It’s amazing; I think it’s a testament to the way we serve the community,” said Gibson. “(Neighbors) know that we’re not here just to take up space and make money. I think the community knows that we’re going to serve them, we’re here to be their friend, we’re here to be their supporters, we’re here to be in partnership with people.”
After the first burglary in October, Woodlawn neighbors donated more than $4,000 to Gibson’s online crowdfunding campaign; well over his $3,000 goal. The cafe remained closed through the fall and winter and reopened at the beginning of June.
But after only two months in business, the box cafe was broken into again, and Gibson’s generator was taken.
“People were just angry, disappointed,” Gibson recalled. He said community members had frequently checked in on the box while he was out of town, sending him pictures to let him know it was fine.
The most recent crowdfunding campaign for the second burglary had a goal of $3,500; it’s so far raised more than $3,800. Part of Gibson’s ask was for enough funds to buy a replacement generator for the one that was stolen, alongside other electronics and cleaning supplies.
He is currently renting a generator — which he needs to operate most everything in the box — from Home Depot.
“We’re just taking it day by day, just mitigating, figuring out what is the best plan of action moving forward,” he said.
Though the cafe is funded by a city grant and a tenant of the Chicago Park District, Gibson said he’s received no support from the city following the burglaries.
He also said insurance has been hard to obtain for the box. “They deem us as a liability,” he said. “(We’re) not a traditional brick and mortar, but (we’re) also not a food truck, so you’re in this weird space.”
7323 Chicago Cafe reopened on Wednesday, August 30. The business is keeping with its normal hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The menu also remains relatively unchanged, with juices, smoothies and lemonades, as well as paninis, wraps, salads and ice cream sandwiches. Gibson has also been bringing in guest chefs to curate special menus, such as a Caribbean day.
Going into the fall, Gibson said he plans to swap out the menu for heartier options like soup and sandwiches.
