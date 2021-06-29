“I feel very proud of my accomplishments,” John Turner III, a recent graduate and first-place winner of the Sara L. Spurlark Award at Kenwood Academy. “Out of a strong pool of applicants, I was the one who won.”
At the Kenwood Academy graduation held Monday, June 14, seven graduates were honored with a Spurlark Award: 1st place John Turner, $2,000; 2nd place Abigail Moon, $1,000; 3rd place Amiya Davis, $1,000; Book award Ryann Brazil, $500; Book award Ronald Hickey III, $500; Book award Christopher Watson, $500; and Recognition award selected by Kenwood staff Aanias German, $1000.
Established and recognized by friends and admirers of the late Sara Spurlark following her retirement as principal of the William H. Ray Elementary School in January 1990, the award celebrates Kenwood Academy graduates for scholastic achievement, leadership roles and service to their school and larger community, and gives high-achieving students heading to college money to help them with expenses.
Spurlark, a Kenwood resident and mother of three, was part of the faculty when Kenwood Academy, formerly Kenwood High School, first opened in 1966. She was the head of the science department and taught biology and chemistry. A few years later, she became one of Kenwood’s assistant principals and in 1979, she was appointed principal at Ray until she retired from Chicago Public Schools.
A former University of Chicago doctoral candidate, Mrs. Spurlark rejoined the University of Chicago as a lecturer and founding member of the University’s new center for Urban School Improvement, now the Urban Education Institute. She died in 2012.
Especially after such a tough year for students learning remotely, Turner III felt appreciated.
“I knew I had to be extremely productive and couldn’t let the words current state (of the world) or remote learning hinder my learning,” said the first-place winner who plans to attend Xavier University in Louisiana in the fall. There, he will study marketing and sales and hopes to one day work his way to become a chief marketing officer or start his own business or company.
“This is a year unlike any other,” said Judith Stanton, awards committee chair. “The pandemic made our group more focused and determined to do our best work in recognizing what all the young people go through,”
“They were the true heroes, and the essential educators who hung right in there with the students.”
According to Stanton, the committee updated the application process and included a question about how they adapted to the year 2020-2021.
“They just showed so much maturity, focus and resilience,” said Stanton. “It was really an honor to read their applications this year and accept those seven scholars.”
According to Stanton, to be accepted for the award, the students have to be in the top 25% of their graduating class, have done volunteer work and service learning, and hold leadership roles. The winners are heading to schools in the fall that include Cornell University, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Spelman College.
“This year, it was more important than ever to give our students the opportunity to help them get to college, get in their careers and continue to live their dream,” said Stanton. “I’m so appreciative of the group that worked with me and it was a team effort.”
Stanton’s mother was an educator and said she knows what it’s like to work towards her goals and have someone to support her.
“Everyone needs that,” said Stanton. “Everyone needs someone to support them and believe them.”
Since students earned the award are from Kenwood Academy, Stanton said the committee is looking to expand just beyond Kenwood for students to receive applications in the near future. Stanton mentioned hopefully Hyde Park High School or Kane High School, but added that it is something that needs to be thought out more.
To learn more about the Spurlark Award, visit spurlarkaward.org.
