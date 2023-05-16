"We have a lot of new vendors this season, " said 61st Street Farmers Market manager Emily Cross as she fielded questions from vendors and shoppers Saturday morning.
The market had just opened for the summer season and Cross was busy with her colleagues keeping it all together.
"We've got some folks selling different products that we don't normally have, like dairy," she added as she handed out a couple of brochures.
This year’s market has 30 vendors arrayed along 61st Street and Blackstone Avenue selling dairy and meat products, fresh vegetables, baked goods, preserved goods and more. When pears come in season in September, Oriana's Orchard, a farm in Skokie that specializes in Asian pears, will bring the total to 31, Cross said.
Among the new vendors are J2K of Walkerton, Indiana and Bennett Farms of Edwardsburg, Michigan. J2K is a fromagerie specializing in goat and cow cheeses; Bennett Farms specializes in pork, chicken and turkey products.
Lanes End Farms of Lowell, Indiana, which has been selling inside the Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., during the market's winter season for a while, was set up outdoors for the first time.
"It's just really exhilarating to see everybody out and like so invested in all of these wonderful different businesses," said Eva Voorhies of Lanes End as she sold bunches of radishes. "Everyone has smiles on their faces, or masks which are cool too. It's a really positive environment."
The outdoor market is open every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. through late October. More information about the market can be found here.
