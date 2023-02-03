The Chicago Board of Elections has sent 3,936 erroneous mail-in ballots to 5th Ward voters that listed Adrienne Irmer, who was struck from the ballot late last month, as an aldermanic candidate.
The board is asking those voters to disregard the erroneous ballots and is sending new ones out. Voters who already mailed in their ballots should contact the board at 312-269-7967 or votebymail@chicagoelections.gov.
Only vote-by-mail ballots were affected, not those available at early voting sites.
Max Bever, the board's director of public information, said the board has not received any vote-by-mail ballots from the nearly 4,000 affected voters as of Friday morning, Feb. 2.
"We sincerely regret this error and apologize for this inconvenience to voters," Bever said.
Voters can ask for a vote-by-mail ballot through Feb. 23; it must be postmarked by Election Day, Feb. 28.
Early voting is ongoing downtown at the board's supersite, 191 N. Clark St., and offices, on the 6th floor of 69 W. Washington St.
Ward early voting sites will open on Monday, Feb. 13. Hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local early voting sites include the King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave., the Southside YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave., and the Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.
Polling places will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.