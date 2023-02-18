Weeks out from Chicago’s municipal elections, several people running for 5th Ward alderman are alleging that another candidate, South Shore activist Desmon Yancy, does not live in the ward.
The claims surfaced on social media earlier this week and in a political advertisement six candidates paid to run in the Herald (under the name A Committee For A Safer Chicago), which alleges that Yancy’s primary address is in his former suburban South Holland home and that he wasn't registered to vote in the ward until March 2022.
The claims also come as Yancy leads the 11-candidate race in campaign funds and endorsements; his campaign has received more than $150,000 in contributions and is endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union and SEIU.
In response to residency allegations, Yancy did produce evidence of his residency in South Shore dating back to 2019 in the form of multiple pieces of mail addressed to his apartment there. He said he moved to South Shore from South Holland the previous year after getting divorced; his ex-wife assumed sole ownership of their residential property there after the marriage ended, according to Cook County records and a 2019 divorce ruling.
Among the pieces of mail Yancy produced addressed to his South Shore residence – sent in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 – are a medical insurance card, an insurance claim, a dental bill and an explanation of benefits, personal mail, years of tax documents from different employers, an Illinois vehicle registration renewal notice, a notice from the clerk of the Cook County Circuit Court, a parking ticket and a utility bill.
Regarding his voter registration, Yancy confirmed that he was not registered to vote in the 5th Ward until last March, despite moving back to South Shore four years prior.
He initially told the Herald that he did not vote in the ward — or in South Holland — in the 2019 or 2020 elections, but voting records from the Cook County clerk show he did vote in the 2020 March primary and general elections while registered at the South Holland address.
"I forgot," Yancy said. "There was a lot going on in the spring of 2020. November 2020, COVID-19 rates were surging, and I was focused on home-schooling a kid who was living in two places and trying to keep our heads above water.
"It's an honest error, and I think that it doesn't disqualify me from being a candidate for 5th Ward alderman," he said.
Yancy said he kept his south suburban voter registration after moving to the South Side in 2019 because, amid the end of his marriage, his South Shore apartment was meant to be a temporary residence. He said he kept the same registration in 2020 because he had not changed his state identification card to reflect his current address.
"I voted with convenience at that time," he said. "I hadn't changed my registration at that time because I hadn't changed my ID. Secretary of state offices had been largely closed in Black communities for two years."
Opposing candidates Gabriel Piemonte (a former Herald editor), Wallace Goode, Jocelyn Hare, Kris Levy, Marlene Fisher and Robert Palmer made the public allegations in the attack ad. Another candidate, Martina “Tina” Hone has also raised these allegations to the Herald.
But beyond Yancy’s voting record in the ward, other allegations made by the opponents in the advertisement have not been substantiated; among them that he applied for a “homestead exemption” for the South Holland property in 2022 and that the Cook County Property Tax Portal has listed the suburban address as his primary residence since 2017.
A spokesman for Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi said that office has a record of a homeowner's exemption on the South Holland property in the name of Yancy's ex-wife and that the deed to the property, as of 2018, is in her name.
The South Holland property listing on the online Cook County Property Tax Portal does not substantiate the claim that Yancy has claimed it as his primary residence since 2017.
In 2021, Yancy told the Herald that he lived in South Shore after he spoke at a news conference on behalf of the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability (GAPA), and the Change Illinois political organization referred to him as a South Shore activist in a news release issued the same year.
Another claim made in the ad states that Yancy listed the South Holland address as his mailing address on a 2022 request to the Illinois State Board of Elections. He did acknowledge that a petition request he filed with the state elections board regarding Palmer's candidacy in last year's 1st congressional district primary election, on March 14, 2022, lists the South Holland address. He ascribed that to a human error on his part when he filed the request.
"I just think it's ridiculous that we're having this conversation about my residency when what's really at stake is the future of the 5th Ward," Yancy said. "And the six candidates who have come together to say 'anyone but Yancy' haven't made the case for why they'd be a better candidate."
