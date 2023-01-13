Adrienne Irmer, a South Shore SSA Commissioner running for 5th Ward alderman, has been recommended for removal from the 2023 municipal election ballot.
A Chicago Board of Elections hearing officer has sided with two people who objected to Irmer’s candidacy for alderman, agreeing that Irmer does not meet residency requirements.
Per Irmer’s candidacy filing, she currently resides in the 8th Ward. Candidates can, however, run in wards that overlapped with the wards they lived in prior to redistricting in the first post-redistricting election.
Her defense was that a small section of the former 8th and 5th wards overlapped on a few blocks of the Chicago Skyway — an assertion contradicted by a elections board geographer Larry Hanson, whom the objectors called as witness.
Irmer is appealing the Board of Elections hearing officer’s decision. The elections board commissioners will decide whether or not to hear it at the meeting next week.
(0) comments
