Twenty-four former employees of Amara Enyia's 2019 mayoral campaign have successfully sued Enyia, her mayoral campaign's manager, Joshua Gray, a South Shore political consultant running for alderman of the 5th Ward, and three others in campaign leadership for unpaid wages.
The ruling, which was decided on Aug. 24 of this year, comes up to tens of thousands of dollars; workers’ wages for the last few weeks of Enyia’s campaign. A court case in the Illinois Department of Labor's Law Division has established that Gray was responsible for the campaign's operations and involved in discussions about expenditures.
In an interview, Gray said he managed the campaign but was not in charge of its financial matters, noting that he was also not paid for that time.
"(I) didn't make any final decisions. That was definitely the candidate," he said, alleging Enyia owed him money from work.
"I didn't pay myself, so I would definitely love to pay myself," Gray said. He alleged that Enyia “promised” to pay staff by telling them that “she could get the money from her celebrity donors who were giving her money at the time."
Detailed in court documents and interviews with Gray and plaintiffs, in February of 2019, the campaign was running out of money to sufficiently pay its staff. For the last two weeks of February, staff were not paid, yet the campaign was continued on the assumption that should Enyia make the mayoral runoff, organizers would subsequently be able to raise the money needed for payroll.
Enyia placed sixth in the 2019 mayoral election with about 8% of the vote on Feb. 26. The campaign subsequently ended, leaving behind nearly $39,000 in unpaid wages to 24 employees.
In court three years later, each of the defendants, Enyia, Gray, operations director Pilar Audain, field director Marcus Ferrell and campaign treasurer and finance director DeAnna Grant, disputed their individual liability. The campaign's fiscal protocol named the candidate, the campaign manager and the finance director responsible for approving expenditure requests and signing checks. The three were also signatories on the campaign's financial accounts.
In an interview, Gray said that when he was made aware of the financial issues earlier that February, he suggested that Enyia end her campaign. Court documents reveal a murkier timeline.
According to court documents, by Feb. 14, most of the fundraised money for the campaign was gone and campaign checks were bouncing. The campaign leadership held a meeting that day to decide whether there would be money to pay all the campaign workers from that point on or not; senior managers, including Gray, gave up their paychecks for the first two weeks of February in order to pay workers.
Field staff were also told that day that they could begin working unlimited hours for the final two weeks of the campaign, but By Feb. 22, finance director Grant reported less than $5,000 in the campaign's bank account.
On Feb. 25, 2019, a day before the first-round election, Gray wrote to Enyia via email that the campaign would not have enough money to pay payroll at the end of that week "nor people we did not pay last payroll."
Over the next month, plaintiffs allege that Gray, whose role was to resolve payment disputes among field staff, questioned staff on the hours they worked during the campaign’s last few weeks. On March 27, 2019, one month after Election Day, the plaintiffs wrote to Enyia demanding payment and for Gray to no longer be included in wages-related dealings.
At the end of the spring of 2019, the workers, represented by attorney Stephen A. Yokich, asked the plaintiffs to settle, but none was forthcoming. They sued that summer. They filed wage claims with the Illinois Department of Labor that fall. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the case's progress, but the trial process began in the spring of 2021. The first hearing was in July of 2021; hearings continued through the fall and winter until this April. The plaintiffs then filed briefs in June and July of this year, and Judge Raymond C. Cyrus issued his decision at the end of August.
During court proceedings, the presiding judge wrote that the defendants spent most of their testimony trying to shift blame to other defendants.
Ultimately, the court found that Gray and field director Ferrell were responsible for the campaign's day-to-day affairs, were aware of the campaign's account balance and were responsible for making financial decisions, such as setting employee hours and salaries.
The court found that Gray could have directed staff to stop working because there was no money to pay them, allowing them perhaps to volunteer, but he did not.
In an interview, Gray disputed the court's finding that he "had broad discretion over campaign spending."
"The court definitely was wrong about that… They just looked at my title and decided the fact that my title was what it was that it was liable as well,” he said. “I think the whole process was very lazy and didn't look at all the facts."
That said, during proceedings Gray did not challenge the authenticity of written evidence and spoken testimony establishing that he was involved in decisions regarding expenditures.
Yokich, the workers' attorney, said it was wrong for leadership to make the assumption that they would get to the mayoral election's runoff and subsequently raise money owed when they were operating a payroll.
"The idea of an Enyia campaign was a really cool idea," he said. "I really do think most people got into it for the best of reasons, but at the end of the day, if you've got people out there working, you've got to pay them."
Twentieth Ward resident Chris Harlan was a field organizer and claimed to not be paid for 192 hours of work in addition to being shorted $65 on a prior paycheck, for a total of $2,957 owed. He was not the only plaintiff who argued that his wages had been shorted. The court decided the defendants must pay Harlan that money.
"The only thing that's really to be remembered is the grievance that we suffered," he said "We worked our tails off night and day, 12-, 14-hour days, particularly for the last couple weeks of the campaign. But little did we know Joshua Gray actually knew that the campaign would not be able to pay us for those last two weeks.”
"To add insult to injury, after we learned that we weren't going to be paid, Josh criticized the hours that we worked that were reported," Harlan added.
Gray said the situation with unpaid workers came to this result three-plus years after the campaign ended because Enyia did not take responsibility for the matter.
Nevertheless, he said he is willing to pay a percentage of the money he has been found to owe the 24 workers, though the defendants' process of dividing responsibility has not started.
The defendants owe money to the Department of Labor for holding the hearing, and they are liable to pay the Department of Labor to distribute to the workers.
"The way the statute is structured, because of the penalties, everybody's going to get about double what they're owed," Yokich said.
"We sent a letter to each of these people and said, 'Beware that at the end of the day, not only are you going to owe them money, but you're going to owe the penalty and the interest on the money,'" said Yokich. "Everybody said, 'Oh, everybody else is responsible.' They all pointed their fingers at each other, nobody wanted to take responsibility, and that's how we came to this."
"I'm a union-side labor lawyer. I represent unions, I represent workers. And to me, if somebody works, they should get paid. It's very simple," he added.
Asked how 5th Ward voters should interpret his being found liable for two dozen workers not getting paid nearly $39,000 in unpaid wages, Gray said it was not his payroll and that he was not the candidate.
"The result of this case is unprecedented. To have a worker who wasn't in charge of raising money to the campaign be on the hook for not paying people," he said. "I don't agree with the court's finding, but I will comply."
"These weren't my decisions to make. I was, again, just a worker on the campaign," he said. "I am also owed money."
Harlan was less sympathetic to Gray, calling his candidacy "insulting."
"You have the very people he's asking to support his campaign — people who work dead-end jobs, people who have hopes, dreams and aspirations, people who come from communities all over the city, people who've lived in the South Side for the entirety of their lives, people who know the kind of corruption and obstacles that exist institutionally to any progressive change taking place — those are the people he actually stiffed as campaign manager," Harlan said.
In a statement, Enyia said, "This was a really challenging situation. As a grassroots candidate you have to do so much with so little and you don't have the luxury of being deeply involved in the day-to-day while also being out there at a frantic pace campaigning every day. Looking back though, I wish I'd kept a closer eye on management decisions.
"You hire people and you hope you can trust them to be honest, transparent and use good judgment. Unfortunately that wasn't the case with Joshua as campaign manager and it really caused a lot of harm in many ways — even outside of the payroll issue.
"As the candidate though, there was no way I was going to simply walk away from the situation — even if I didn't make the decisions that caused the harm. I've got to be accountable as well. You've got to try to do the right thing, and navigate the best you can, and do so with integrity, even when others aren't committed to those values. The staff who brought those grievances deserve that from me.
"Leadership requires accountability and growth. If titles are merely formalities and Joshua Gray believes being a campaign manager was just a title with no responsibilities, I wonder how he would treat the title of alderman. I think the residents of the 5th Ward deserve better."
