On Nov. 8, seven precincts across the 5th, 7th and 10th wards all voted overwhelmingly in favor of an advisory referendum to stop cutting down trees in Jackson Park and prohibit cutting any at the South Shore Nature Sanctuary.
The "Save Jackson Park" advisory referendum, which reads: "Shall the City of Chicago and the Chicago Park District stop cutting down trees in Jackson Park and preserve the trees in South Shore Cultural Center Park?”, was voted on by precincts that include parts of Woodlawn, South Shore and the East Side. Results from the Chicago Board of Elections show that of the 1,874 ballots cast on the measure, 81.3% voted "yes" on the referendum.
The felling of hundreds of trees in Jackson Park for the Obama Presidential Center's construction and the planned demolition of parts of the South Shore Nature Sanctuary for a large golf course have been long standing local controversies. Trees in Jackson Park will continue to be felled as the the widening of DuSable Lake Shore Drive commences, and organizers from the local group Save Jackson Park estimate that at least 1,000 trees may be felled by the city for the golf course’s construction.
The majority of votes cast came from 5th Ward precincts 16 and 25, which covers the eastern edge of Woodlawn and the Jackson Park Highlands.
The referendum is non-binding and advisory, organizers have said that it’s getting a point across to the city and Park District.
In the June 28 primary, the “Save Jackson Park” referendum also passed overwhelmingly in three 5th Ward precincts.
"The precincts targeted featured an array of ethnic and socio-economic communities," said referendum advocate Jeannie Hoyt in a statement after Primary Election Day. "It gave these community members a chance to share their voices. We hope that the Chicago Park District and the City of Chicago are listening."
"Trees make air," Hoyt said. "South and Southeast Chicagoans need that air to breathe."
The city and Park District did not respond to a request for comment.
