At a virtual 5th Ward meeting held on Tuesday, August 23, Ald. Leslie Hairston told constituents that she would not move forward with the University of Chicago’s proposal to convert a nearby one-way strip of 57th Street into a two-way street.
The one-way strip is located primarily under the 57th Street Metra viaduct, between Lake Park and Stony Island avenues.
“From my understanding, it is something that the community is against. I support the community” said Hairston during the meeting. “There’s no need to make an issue of it and the issue will be closed.”
She also noted a mid-August community meeting hosted by the U. of C., where representatives from the university presented their proposal to residents neighboring the intersection and solicited responses via a survey. According to attendees, the majority of participants expressed concerns about the effects the change would have on safety and area livability.
After meeting with representatives from the U. of C. late last week, Hairston reiterated her stance to the Herald in an email: “Community didn’t support. It’s a no. Moot point.”
Attempts to turn the patch of 57th into a two-way street have cropped up at various points since it was first changed to a one-way intersection in 1961, as part of other urban renewal efforts of the period.
For now, residents of the nearby cluster of homes on Harper Avenue north of 57th Street, who circulated a petition against the proposal—garnering more than 200 signatures— can rest easy.
Marc C. Monaghan contributed to reporting.
