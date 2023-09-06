In the latest phase of roadwork in and around Jackson Park, Hayes Drive has fully reopened and a pedestrian underpass to 57th Street Beach has closed.
Starting September 5, the tunnel under DuSable Lake Shore Drive connecting 57th Drive to the lake closed for approximately two weeks, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT).
Meanwhile, the pedestrian underpass from 59th Street to the lake is open again.
The ongoing roadwork is part of the city’s Jackson Park Transportation Improvements Project, a traffic overhaul in conjunction with the construction of the Obama Presidential Center.
A year into the project, most of the remaining roadwork this fall will focus on widening Stony Island Avenue from one lane to two lanes in each direction. Stretching from the Midway Plaisance to 65th Street, this work is set to wrap up by the end of the year.
Construction in Jackson Park south of 65th Street, including additional underpasses near the lake, will conclude in 2025.
For more information on transportation changes, visit jacksonparkimprovements.org/traffic-updates
