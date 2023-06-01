Five hundred and five students graduated from Kenwood Academy on Tuesday, May 30, in a music-filled ceremony that celebrated a class that “exemplifies excellence” and seniors’ resilience through the pandemic.
At the McCormick Place commencement, valedictorian Winifred Ofori-Manu expressed her gratitude for the support system at Kenwood across her four years and encouraged students to recognize their collective strength.
“Standing here today, I am aware more than ever before that my achievements are not solely my own,” Ofori-Manu said. “As we enter this new chapter of our lives, continuing to see community and togetherness in a world that glamorizes hyper independence, I hope that you will surround yourself with people who inspire, support and encourage you, that you will share your experiences, challenges and accomplishments.”
Kenwood’s largest graduation yet, more than 90% of the senior class received diplomas. This year’s class also broke the school record for scholarships received, earning more than $73 million in awards. Among the graduates, 34 were Illinois State Scholars, an award for the top 10% of high school graduates in the state. There were also two Gates and two Posse scholars.
In spite of the Covid-19 pandemic beginning in the middle of their freshman year, Senior Class President Pennington Burress noted all the memories the seniors nevertheless shared.
“We did it y’all. Through city championships … state and country level academic achievements, trendsetting school community events and elite HBCU-status homecomings,” she said. “Many of us will continue to hold memories of our Hyde Park neighborhood, where we spent time enjoying off-campus lunch, or just a nice walk.”
“We are now happy to be free from tardy machines and hall sweeps,” Burress joked as students cheered.
Former Ald. Sophia King (4th) kicked off the commencement address by taking a selfie with the graduating class and leading students in a cheer. “You are truly a special class,” she told the graduates. “You excel in academics, the arts, athletics — we have pom pom city champions, indoor track city champions, baseball city champions.”
“Finding your passion or purpose will lead to happiness, and that is the ultimate barometer in life,” she said. “However, you will also have setbacks on your journey. Because no matter how high you rise, you will fall inevitably … You may feel fatigued, like you’re not getting anywhere, like you’re hitting a wall.”
“Like when you sharpen a pencil, you hold it still in order to get it sharp. And while you are still, you are more open to lessons of humility, of clarity, of patience, of wisdom, perspective and understanding,” King said. She concluded with a reminder for graduates to “please take care of your mental being while on your journey.”
Timothy Miller with the Kenwood Alumni Association also awarded two students, Amanti Robinson and Makai Sykes, scholarships of $1,000 each. Another senior, Tracylin Addo, was awarded $2,500 through the Spurlark Scholarship, which honors excellence in scholarship and community service.
In her closing remarks, Calloway said that this year’s graduating class is the most elegant she’s seen in her 21 years at Kenwood. “When they showed up to prom on Saturday, and all of the adults will agree with me, they were so classy. They were so elegant,” she said. “They exemplify excellence — I am so proud to be your principal.”
She left graduates with three parting pieces of advice. First, she told them never to take the easy way out. “Life gets harder when you try to make it easy,” she said. “Nothing worth having really most times comes easy, so don’t look for the shortcut.”
She also advised students to remain humble. “Do not go away to college, get a college degree or come back with college credits, or you were afforded this amazing job, and think that you’re smarter than your parents,” Calloway said. “There is no exchange for wisdom and experience.”
Lastly, she told students to remain steadfast. “The more successful you become, people will try to antagonize you,” she said. “You have to continue to work in your purpose and push through.”
She told the class that she loves them, and they will always have a home in Kenwood. “If you get off track, if your journey seems to be going in the wrong direction or you’re unsure, you come back home,” she said.
Many seniors expressed they are ready for their next steps after four years at the school, or six if they came through the academic center. They are also proud of how far they’ve come.
“I’m really proud of myself,” said newly-graduated Isa Gault to the Herald. “My class went on quarantine freshman year, so I never really had a full year until junior year, and I’m just so proud that we were all able to come out on top and succeed, and still be very close as a class.”
“I’m just really excited and really emotional,” said Daniel Few, who had decorated his cap with a photograph of his grandfather. “I’m so excited to go to school.”
