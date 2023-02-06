All six candidates running to be the 4th Ward’s next alderperson agree that the top issue of the election is public safety, but they have different proposals and strengths to go about solving the problem.
They met recently for two forums, on Jan. 24 and Jan. 31, both times in Bronzeville.
A 32nd Street Block Club forum
The first 4th Ward forum of the campaign season drew all six candidates and more than 100 attendees to the auditorium of Pershing Magnet School, 3200 S. Calumet Ave. on Tuesday evening, Jan. 24.
The candidates vying for outgoing Ald. Sophia King’s seat are Tracey Bey, Prentice Butler, Matthew "Khari" Humphries, Ebony Lucas, Lamont Robinson and Helen West.
The event was hosted by the 32nd Street Block Club, in collaboration with a coalition of other lakefront block clubs: 35th St., 39th St., 41st St. and 45 St. Event organizers focused conversation for the evening on public safety solutions, local developments and summer beach traffic congestion.
Public safety
Each candidate listed improving public safety as a top priority in the ward, though they differed on approach.
Bey, president of mortgage brokerage Bey Financial Corp and operations director for the nonprofit Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change (ECCSC), stressed the importance of violence interruption and intervention, saying that there is too much money spent in responding to crime and not enough in preventing it.
She did say she supports hiring more police, and in the meantime ECCSC provides “community ambassadors” in officers’ places.
Butler, Humphries and Robinson all noted their frequent meetings and relationships with local law enforcement.
Outgoing 4th Ward Ald. Sophia King's chief of staff, Butler said he meets monthly with the commanders of the 1st and 2nd police districts. He also wants to utilize violence prevention strategies, including work with community ambassadors and violence interrupters.
State Rep. Robinson (D-5th), who has more than 40 endorsements from elected officials and labor unions – among them Gov. JB Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, promised to continue his ongoing monthly meetings with 3rd Ward Alderman Pat Dowell and Police Superintendent David Brown. He also said he supports expanding violence intervention programs.
Similarly, Humphries, the city's senior director of Youth Policy, noted his experience coordinating with local police districts and administrative roles — he has spent his career working in nonprofits and community engagement, including a stint as director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago. In those roles, he's helped organize street outreach between law enforcement and youth to reduce crime.
Lucas and Dr. West suggested more surveillance and policing would deter crime.
A real estate attorney, Lucas suggested creating a Real Time Crime Center, in which civilians could monitor public safety issues with surveillance technology. West, a small business owner and educator, said she would purchase surveillance cameras and lighting with the ward's menu money.
Lakefront traffic
A concern for many lakefront residents is the summer traffic congestion caused by hundreds of daily beachgoers at 31st Street Beach.
Bey said she would conduct more traffic and parking studies for the area, noting that projects like the more than 100-acre Bronzeville Lakefront redevelopment will likely exacerbate the problem.
Robinson stressed that his office would ‘hold the city and Park District accountable,’ saying that there should be more ticketing of illegally parked cars and that the city could procure nearby vacant lots as overflow parking.
Lucas suggested building a parking structure and Butler said that the beach should have locked gates and parking permits implemented.
Notably, no candidate mentioned expanding public transportation as a means of mitigating traffic congestion.
A Hartzell United Methodist forum
Public safety, housing and education were among the topics discussed at a second forum the following week at Hartzell United Methodist Church, 3330 S. King Dr.
Public safety
Lucas said that ensuring public safety means ensuring local police districts have the number of officers they're supposed to have alongside constant communication to civilians, including safety tips.
Bey said she would empower other community organizations like ECCSC to do street interventions; she said life interventions targeting youth and adults would be "getting to the root causes" of crime, though she did not enumerate what the substance of those interventions would be. Robinson, meanwhile, said the next mayor and police superintendent need to reassess the officer placement strategy in the city and said more money should be going to crisis workers.
Butler said the ward could better connect neighbors to each other as a means to combat crime. He said, for instance, that the creation of block clubs means the creation of a "violence-prepared community" that police respond to better, because they have a sense of what civilians need.
West once again said that surveillance cameras are a deterrent and that the city should invest more in lighting and cameras. "If you make a right turn when you shouldn't, you're going to get a ticket in the mail," said West.
Housing
Robinson stressed the need for city officials to work with organizations like the Quad Cities Development Corporation to build affordable housing throughout the ward. He said there needs to be work with banks to ensure residents get access to credit, both for homeownership and home repairs. He pointed to his legislative experience again, saying he could procure state and federal housing dollars.
Butler noted his experience in the ward office connecting homeless people with shelters. He added that an alderman would need to work with multiple stakeholders and agencies to address the problem, such as mental health services providers. He also suggested building more affordable housing and that Chicago follow Houston's example of streamlining the process to get homeless people into apartments, not shelters, which has cut the number of homeless people in that metropolitan area 63% since 2011.
"We have to talk about leveraging the city-owned lots in our community to build affordable housing," he said.
Humphries noted that he has been homeless, a resident of subsidized housing and a homeowner, saying that everyone should be able to have that trajectory. On top of strategies to foster affordable homeownership, he suggested the creation of single-room occupancy housing, an expansion of shelter beds and the development of Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) land.
Lucas suggested reopening the mental health facilities the city closed in 2012 to combat homelessness; she also suggested that closed CPS school buildings be turned into shelters for people on the street, similar to how Wadsworth Elementary in Woodlawn is being used as a shelter for recently-arrived migrants and unhoused people.
West suggested that there should be city subsidies to assist senior homeowners and assisted-living residents with expenses.
Education
In response to a question about digital literacy, Lucas, a King College Prep local school council member, noted the schools in the ward that don't have adequate heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems.
She decried the planned Near South High School to be built using, in part, tax-increment financing money from the ward at 2450 S. State St. Long-standing lobbying from Chinatown in part prompted the controversial Chicago Public Schools project, which will serve students from South Loop, Chinatown, Douglas and Bridgeport.
"Most of the schools already have a device for every child. But what they don't have is other basic things that allow the children to concentrate and focus," Lucas said.
Robinson said there needs to be a focus on securing funding for other neighborhood schools in light of the Near South plans. He called himself the only candidate who understands the state budget and who will be able to bring "much-needed resources" to all schools. A City Colleges graduate and tutor at Kenwood Academy, he previously called for more links between the local schools and the resources of the Illinois Institute of Technology and the University of Chicago.
Butler said that sustainability plans need to be drafted for Dunbar and Wendell Phillips high schools before New South construction begins — on land, he noted, that the CHA had promised would have another public housing complex to replace the Harold Ickes Homes, demolished more than a decade ago.
"We have to be holistic in this, as we look at education in our community — not just one shiny new school, but the schools that have a long history in this community, we need to make sure they are supported," he said.
