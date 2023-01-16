Paul Pearson, a Chicago State University adjunct faculty member and DePaul University doctoral candidate who is running for 4th Ward alderman, has been knocked off the 2023 municipal election ballot.
A Chicago Board of Elections hearing officer ruled that Pearson’s ballot petition filing did not meet the 473 valid signature requirement.
His petition filings were challenged by the campaign of State Rep. Lamont Robinson (D-5th), who is also running for the 4th Ward seat.
The Board of Elections hearing officer also ruled that Pearson’s nominating papers were invalid due to improper formatting and failure to file a Statement of Economic Interest with the Cook County Clerk.
He added that he will not be appealing the decision because it would be too costly to hire a lawyer. “If we do challenge it, all the money that we need to actually get out the vote would be used towards the challenge,” he said.
Pearson will continue running for the open seat as a write-in candidate.
“We’re still continuing to have our social media campaign, we’re still reaching out to constituents in the 4th Ward, making the case as to why Paul Pearson’s candidacy would be the best choice for alderperson,” he said.
Tracey Bey, another candidate for 4th Ward alderman, was also challenged on signatures by Robinson’s campaign; the objection was unsuccessful, Bey remains on the ballot.
(0) comments
