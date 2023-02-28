Ebony Lucas, a candidate for alderperson of the 4th Ward, is suing Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in her capacity as head of the ward’s Democratic organization as well as her opponent, state Rep. Lamont Robinson (D-5th), saying that political mailers sent out accusing her of financial mismanagement are defamatory.
Preckwinkle’s 4th Ward Democratic Organization issued two attack ad mailers in February saying that Lucas had unpaid taxes, contractor’s fees and court fines, and alleging her inability to manage her own finances.
Lucas is an Oakland-based real estate and condominium law attorney for the Closing Firm, LLC, and owns a business that buys and manages real estate in Chicago.
In footnotes, the mailers cite a 2017 Tribune article during Lucas’ first aldermanic run, lawsuits brought against Lucas from 2015 and 2022, and several governmental bodies. The lawsuit alleges the citations do not support the mailers’ claims.
Preckwinkle has endorsed Robinson. Lucas is also suing Robinson’s campaign over phone banking calls to voters detailing her alleged debts and building code violations as a landlord.
Lucas’ attorney, Edward R. Moor, filed the suit in the Cook County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Feb. 21. They are seeking upwards of $50,000 in punitive damages. In a suit she filed herself days earlier, Lucas originally sought $12 million in damages.
The suit also alleges that phone bank volunteers for Robinson were instructed to make defamatory statements to callers who said they planned to vote for Lucas. She alleged that her daughter and husband both received these calls.
In an interview, Lucas said, “They used the (mailers and phone calls) as a basis to say that I can’t operate my business and I can’t manage my finances, when in fact I’ve been in business for 16 years for myself, and I’ve operated a very successful business.”
On Monday, Preckwinkle said she had not been served.
Robinson could not comment ahead of press time.
