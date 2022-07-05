On Monday morning, floats, marchers and politicians gathered in the parking lot of the Hyde Park Bank, 1525 E. 53rd St., preparing to step off for the annual 4th on 53rd parade. But shortly after 10:15 a.m., news broke that there had been a mass shooting at an Independence Day Parade in Highland Park, a northern suburb of Chicago, which left several dead and dozens injured.
With marchers queued up and scores of families lining 53rd Street, the parade organizing committee made the decision to continue with the event.
"It was a pretty snap decision," said parade committee member David White. "It shook us to our core… But we felt that it was important for us to continue."
Though Governor JB Pritzker left the march for Highland Park, a number of elected officials remained; U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D), Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and local Alds. Sophia King (4th) and Leslie Hairston (5th). “We had the opinion that this was an isolated incident,” said White, adding that the politicians’ security details were not concerned about a threat in Hyde Park.
And so parade preparations continued. Politicians and community members mingled and sought shade under one of the few trees in the bank parking lot, while the Kenwood Academy Marching Broncos arrived with its brass and percussion booming down S. Lake Park Ave. W.
Nearby, kids rode around on decorated bikes, forming the parade’s iconic Bike Brigade, while a group of parents distributed signs reading "Stop Gun Violence."
It was warm and very humid, but a breeze came off the lake providing some relief. In another corner of the parking lot, Mayor Lightfoot posed with the Kenwood Marching Broncos and spoke with the press.
"Democracy, I think, is really on the precipice," said Lightfoot. "But the Fourth of July and thinking about everything that's happened from our origins to where we are now, we have a lot to be proud of. But we also know our journey towards justice is not over."
As a standard bearer carrying the U.S. flag, Girl Scout Troop 20089 member and Kenwood rising senior Ilona Edstrom has been in the vanguard of the parade for at least four years.
"I think it's a good way to get the community back together. We had so much time apart, " said Edstrom as she waited for the parade to step off. " There's a lot of stuff happening in the nation… I think it's important to stay strong as a community."
The parade kicked off at 11 a.m., with Grand Marshall Preckwinkle leading the way. Lt. Gov. Stratton, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner Kim Du Buclet and Alds. King and Hairston were at her side. Though they smiled and waved at the crowd, the politicians were understandably a bit subdued, a little less effusive in their engagement with the public than during past parades.
The parade flowed along its usual route (south on Lake Park Ave. to 55th St., east on 55th St. to E. Hyde Park Blvd., north on E. Hyde Park Blvd. to 53rd St. and then west on 53rd St.) into Nichols Park, where marchers and spectators alike enjoyed magic shows, musical performances, horse rides, face painting, refreshments and more.
According to White, parade participants said the number of spectators lining 53rd street seemed much higher than in past years. Though the community celebrations pressed on in spite of the tragedy in Highland Park, White noted that future events may need to proceed with caution.
"What do you say to mad men who are willing to do anything to hurt?" asked White. "I think every parade now is going to have to really consider this, and bake in some sort of plan for the unthinkable."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.