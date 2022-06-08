Four hundred and twelve students graduated from Kenwood Academy on Wednesday, June 8, with a ceremony touting their accomplishments in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the McCormick Place commencement, Principal Karen Calloway said the class of 2022 "has a special place" in her heart — they began as freshmen when she began her first year as head of the high school.
"You were nervous and I was nervous, and what you didn't know was that I was just as nervous as you," Calloway said. "You don't know what you don't know until you step into the shoes of being a principal of a large high school, but you learn very quickly, and it's because of you, who helped guide me along the way."
She urged them to remember that nothing good comes easy and that there is no quick way to make money. "Nothing worth having is not worth working hard for," she said. And when inevitable bumps come in the road of life, Calloway said the school will be always there for them: "This is forever. You're a Bronco for life."
Among the class of 2022’s accomplishments, 99% of students graduated — the highest in the school’s history — earning more than $47 million in scholarships. More than 55 of the students were also named Illinois State Scholars, a designation for the top 10% of high school graduates in the state.
"As freshmen, this finish line seemed almost elusive. We all had different starts to our high school journey, and we all have different paths forward," said Valedictorian A'maree Waddell. "But we all made it to this major part of our lives, and for that, I am proud of each and every one of us."
Waddell wished her classmates the best on their journeys, "whether it's college, trade schools, the military, entrepreneurship, gap years, internships or work." Offering a word of advice for the future, she urged them to practice discipline and advocate for themselves, "because you are meant to be seen, heard and, most importantly, understood."
County Commissioner Bill Lowry (D-3rd) gave the commencement address. He noted that the class of 2022 is a "COVID class," one that is now tasked with assisting the recovery of the city, county and country in their post-high school careers.
"Every day that your feet hit the ground, do so with an intent to serve others and with the will to love others — even those whom it's hard to love," Lowry said. "COVID isn't the only pandemic that we've seen during your time at Kenwood Academy, as we have been forced to reexamine who we are as a country, through the lives of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Walter Wallace and countless others as we take on police brutality and structural racism."
He said graduates must seize the moment today and tomorrow, as the class will lead the way in the future. Lowry noted that only 48% of CPS graduates graduate from college, and that 89% of incarcerated people in the Cook County Jail are Black and Latino.
"We need you, and Kenwood has prepared you," he said. "Jay Z said, "I believe everyone in the world is born with genius-level talent. Apply yourself to whatever you are a genius at, and you can do anything in the world.' Each and every one of you, you are a genius. So remember, stand up when you're faced with adversity, give back as you succeed and accomplish your dreams and never ever forget we need you, and Kenwood has prepared you."
