Four men staying at the Lake Shore Hotel migrant shelter, 4900B S. Lake Shore Dr., were turned away at the door last week after returning from several days of out-of-state work.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the men, all fathers, had been working a construction job in Wisconsin that week and returned to the Lake Shore Hotel Thursday evening, September 7. When the men arrived, they said that they were unable to reenter the shelter on account of having secured employment.
“We arrived today, and they kicked us out because we were working,” one of the men told the Sun-Times on Friday. He said they were “out on the street with all our suitcases and bags and everything.”
With the men unable to return to the shelter, their partners and eight children left the Lake Shore Hotel for O’Hare International Airport, a temporary shelter where they previously stayed.
According to the city, the families are all back in the Lake Shore Hotel shelter, including the four fathers. The relocation, a spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office told the Herald, was due to an administrative mix-up and not the mens’ employment.
According to the spokesperson, the men were not present when their families were moved into the shelter on Friday, September 1, but arrived six days later.
“Shelter policy states that people are allowed to leave and return but stipulates that they need to check back in every 48 hours,” the spokesperson said. “There are over 2,000 people waiting for shelter placement at this time, so demand is extremely high. Because of this demand, residents who leave and do not communicate their plans to staff are at risk of losing their beds.”
“This situation was due to shelter policies related to communications, and not related to the men’s job status,” the spokesperson continued. “City and shelter staff coordinated quickly to correct the situation.”
“People are getting kicked out of shelter(s) for the most mundane reasons,” said the lead for the 2nd District Police District Response Team (PSRT), one in a citywide network that coordinates supply and meal deliveries to people staying at police stations. “Especially when they’re family, they don’t even understand why they’re getting kicked out.”
“They’re supposed to be able to offer a letter of employment verifying that they’re working, and be able to be out after shelter curfew,” she said. “If they have evidence that their family is there and they’re working in another state, there really should be some understanding of reality. These people are working, and may not be coming home every 48 hours.”
It’s unclear whether the men who were expelled from the shelter had such a letter, or if shelter employees explained the work-verification requirement for it to them.
The 2nd District PSRT lead said that similar situations have occurred “numerous” times, including one instance at the Super 8 Motel shelter in Rogers Park, also a family site. According to the volunteer, an employee of Favorite Healthcare Staffing, the company the city contracts with to manage the shelters, told a migrant father that he could go buy soup for his son at a gas station across the street after curfew. When the father returned a few minutes after, he was not allowed to reenter the shelter.
“It’s really horrendous if you have a first-time infraction like that, for a reason that should be positive, you’re working trying to sustain your family, you’re now literally out in the street as winter arrives with no transportation,” the PSRT lead volunteer said. “You’re punishing them for (finding) that exact solution to the problem that the city is having of sustaining these people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.