Four candidates have filed to run for three positions on the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd District Council.
Established by Chicago City Council in an ordinance last summer, District Councils are intended to create a new model for police oversight and accountability in the city by giving communities more control over local public safety issues.
Each of the city’s 22 police districts will have its own locally-elected body, referred to as a District Council, consisting of three elected members. District Councils will be tasked with holding monthly public meetings and building stronger relations between the police and community at the local level through gathering public input and developing restorative justice programs.
District Councils will also have the power to nominate candidates to serve on the seven-member citywide Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, which can institute department-wide reforms. Candidates will then be appointed by the mayor and approved by alderpersons.
Locally, CPD’s 2nd District Council area from runs from roughly from 31st to 60th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway to the lakefront.
Residents will be able to vote for three candidates to lead the District Council in the city’s municipal election on Feb. 28, 2023.
The following four candidates will be profiled by the Herald and appear on the February ballot:
Julia Kline, a former Chicago Public Schools educator, current writer and leadership coach
Ephraim Lee, a truck driver with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District and a U.S. Navy reserve chief petty officer
Alexander J. Perez, a social media manager for Adler University
Coston Plummer, a home-care worker and member of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.