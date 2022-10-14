A University of Chicago professor, a cellist, an artist and a digital humanist have been named this year's McArthur Fellows. One of the most coveted awards in academia, fellows will receive an $800,00 "no-strings-attached" award — commonly referred to as "genius grants" — awarding "extraordinarily talented and creative individuals as an investment in their potential," according to the MacArthur Foundation website.
Of this year's 25 fellows, local recipients include University of Chicago criminal justice professor Reuben Jonathan Miller, jazz cellist and composer Tomeka Reid and artist and architect Amanda Williams. Historian P. Gabrielle Foreman, who grew up in Hyde Park, was also honored as a fellow.
Miller is a sociologist, criminologist and social worker at the U. of C.’s Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice, 969 E. 60th St. He studies mass incarceration and how it shapes people’s lives and families, with a focus on communities of color and people living in poverty.
In a video produced by the MacArthur Foundation, Miller said his work researching the effects of mass incarceration began as an “intellectual curiosity and something of a moral and ethical impulse” while volunteering as a prison chaplain at the Cook County Jail.
“Confronted with the realities of mass incarceration,” he said, spent the next 15 years following the lives of people navigating the carceral system in Chicago, Detroit and other cities. This, as well as time spent with families, partners and friends of formerly incarcerated people culminated in Millers’ first book, “Halfway Home: Race, Punishment, and the Afterlife of Mass Incarceration.”
“I did what’s called ethnographic research. It’s this participant observation where I do what people do,” Miller said. “I follow them through halfway houses and homeless shelters, I sit with them as they reconnect with their families, and I try to understand how people make lives for themselves once they’re touched by the criminal justice system.”
In the book, Miller, a Bronzeville native, also weaves in stories of the carceral entanglements of his brother and father.
“Rather than asking, ‘What was it like when you came home?’ I try to be there when someone gets home,” added Miller.
“We are thrilled to see Professor Miller recognized in this way,” wrote Deborah Gorman-Smith, Dean of the Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice in a statement. “(His research) demonstrates how the legacies of slavery, racialization and ‘othering’ shape the social lives of the poor. He is respected as an authority on the laws, policies, and sanctions targeting the formerly incarcerated, presenting his findings to practitioners and policymakers across the country.”
Though the grant is no-strings-attached, the U. of C. reports that the MacArthur funding will go towards Miller’s future research: Two international projects researching violence and global Black emancipation.
Tomeka Reid is a jazz cellist, composer, improviser and educator. In addition to being a frequent performer with the Hyde Park Jazz Festival, she also taught orchestra at the U. of C.’s Lab School from 2003 to 2011.
A member of several musical groups locally and internationally, Reid’s unique jazz sound draws from her training in the Western classical tradition, as well as fluency in musical modes rooted in the African diaspora and avant-garde minimalism. An improvisationalist, she also experiments with incorporating everyday objects, such as clips or pencils, into playing, trying to “derive new color from the cello,” said Reid in an interview with the MacArthur Foundation. “It gives it a fresher energy and adds more elements of surprise.”
Though she’s a classically trained cellist, Reid said her interest in improvisation began when she moved to Chicago in 2000, shortly after graduating from the University of Maryland.
“What interested me in music in the beginning was the nature of collaboration… I think I’m a team player to a fault,” added Reid. “(When improvising) you’re listening, you’re engaging, you’re stepping aside, you’re giving grace to someone else to say something, and then they’re listening and giving you grace to say something.”
Reid, as part of an ensemble or leading her own quartet, has released several albums, and in 2013, Reid founded the Chicago Jazz String Summit, an annual, three-day event of workshops, masterclasses and performances celebrating stringed instruments’ in the improvisational jazz sphere.
“It’s very valuable that we as musicians are always trying to… explore, innovate and create something new, fresh and inspiring,” said Reid.
“All of us at the Hyde Park Jazz Festival are thrilled to learn (Reid) has been named a 2022 MacArthur Fellow,” wrote Kate Dumbleton of the Hyde Park Jazz Fest. “Tomeka's extraordinary musicianship is matched by her deep commitment to community. She is generous, thoughtful, funny, and filled with grace and humility.”
Reid is currently an improviser-in-residence in Moers, Germany.
Amanda Williams is a visual artist and architect who uses color and architecture to explore intersections of race and the built environment. Her work often focuses on reimagining public space, and visualizes the ways things like urban planning, development, policy and disinvestment impact the lives of residents, particularly in Black communities.
Williams said her work in architecture was inspired by growing up on the South Side, seeing “inequities of how space seemed to be laid out across the city.” She later realized that visual art could push these interests further.
Her most well-known project is a series titled “Color(ed) Theory,” (2014-2015) in which Williams painted eight houses in Englewood slated for demolition. The color palette was supersaturated and eye-catching, inspired by memories from Williams’ childhood as well as cultural associations (one home was painted in “Flamin’ Hot Cheetos” orange).
The condemned homes were painted by Williams, family, friends and neighbors, and drew attention to years of disinvestment in the community.
“These houses sat in the landscape to both highlight what was happening in these communities and the invisibility of policies like redlining,” said Williams in an interview with the MacArthur Foundation. “There were also moments of joy and humor, as people imagine the ‘pink oil house’ or the (yellow) ‘currency exchange house.’”
Her paintings and site-specific installations have been shown across the U.S. and internationally: The Museum of Contemporary Art in New York City, the Art Institute of Chicago and the Venice Architecture Biennial. Locally, Williams’ series of paintings “Monochrome Multitudes” is currently on display at the Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave.; she also sits on the board of the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave. (Williams is also a U. of C. Lab School graduate).
“Hyde Park Art Center has learned so much from (Williams) critical thinking and deep analysis of topics around art, architecture, civic planning, and racial justice in Chicago,” wrote HPAC communications manager Sofia Gabriel Del Callejo. “As a participating artist and mentor, she has enriched our residency, education, professional development, teen, and exhibitions programs… Amanda embodies the Art Center's core belief that artists and art are able to transform our world into a richer and more equitable place.”
“I’m always imagining ways that I might use architecture as a medium to talk about spacial experiences that people might have. Art can function in that same way,” said Williams. “With (‘Color(ed) Theory’) I also wanted to associate such strong, saturated colors with these environments to leave a kind of muscle memory. There’s something powerful about inserting memories into peoples’ psyches, about what should be valued and how we can create value.”
