At a 20th Ward candidate forum in Woodlawn, two challengers and the incumbent joined community members for a wide-ranging discussion on housing affordability, development and the city-proposed migrant shelter.
Held at the AKArama Foundation Community Service Center, 6220 S. Ingleside Ave., the Jan. 19 Q-and-A style forum hosted candidates Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), Jennifer Maddox and Andre Smith.
Kicking off the forum, Taylor outlined her accomplishments and goals over her first term, introducing herself as a mother, community member and community organizer — not, despite her four years in office, as a politician.
"This has not been an easy journey," she said. "People who know me know I speak in honesty, and I could not have done this work without a lot of you in the room."
"This is not a one-person job, and while it's a full-time job, it is not something I can do alone," she said. "What I want people to know is, I learned a lot. I learned on the job. They don't give you a book to tell you how to do the job. They basically give you some money and say, 'You figure it out.'"
Maddox, who previously ran for the seat in 2019, introduced herself as a retired Chicago Police Officer and the founder and executive of the nonprofit Future Ties, an after-school program at Parkway Gardens, 6330 S. King Drive.
"We need leadership on this ward that's going to be committed, that's going to come out, that's going to show up,” she said. “That's the candidate that I am going to be for you guys."
Smith, a pastor and an entrepreneur who also ran for the seat in 2019 in addition to the Cook County Board of Commissioners in 2022, talked of his anti-violence work and his four businesses in the ward.
He called himself a freedom fighter, noting his past opposition to the county soda tax, which was repealed in 2017. He also noted founding the gun violence prevention group Chicago Against Violence and advocating for the University of Chicago Medical Center's adult trauma center.
Wadsworth migrant shelter
One of the biggest issues of the evening was the city’s proposed temporary migrant shelter at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School building, 6420 S. University Ave.
The forum comes in the midst of months of increasing tension and frustration among Woodlawn residents over the city’s plan for the shelter.
Taylor said she is opposed to the shelter given the already-changing demographics of the surrounding community. When it was first proposed in October, she said she had suggested instead housing the migrants, who are predominantly Spanish-speaking, in the Back of the Yards section of her ward in partnership with Latino community organizations there.
"This was not about us saying, 'No, no we don't want to help people out.' We're a sanctuary city. But we also have to realize that people in our community haven't been taken care of either," Taylor said. "It's not 'one or the other'; it's 'and and both.'"
Maddox addressed a Jan. 5 protest she organized outside of Wadsworth in which several residents used racially charged language in reference to the incoming migrants.
"The messaging that took place around the migrants coming into Woodlawn really got out of hand," she said. "People spoke out of emotion, people spoke out of anger and frustration, because they really felt like they were being disrespected in the community, and that was true."
She added that though Chicago is a sanctuary city, residents should be given some input on the proposal and more information about the shelter rollout.
"We need to see what the plan is, how the plan's going to work, how the plan's going to play out, where's the follow-up behind this, and then, as a community, we make a decision."
Woodlawn development and 63rd Street
On the topic of development, Taylor described her requirements for new projects: Developers must canvas two and a half miles around their proposed site to tell residents about the project, followed by two community meetings. Then, her Community Development Team (composed of local volunteers) votes on whether or not the project should go forward.
"I don't spend TIF dollars, I don't make zoning changes, and I don't support projects until that process happens," she said. "I don't take one-on-ones with developers … I don't take developers' dollars, I don't take store-owners', and I don't take anybody's money who is connected to that ward."
Regarding the 63rd Street business corridor, Taylor said she is hosting monthly clean-and-greens to clear litter. But she noted that the size of the ward, running roughly from 63rd and Stony Island Avenue to 47th Street and Ashland Avenue, makes keeping the streets clean difficult.
Maddox suggested that youth and community organizations could help keep 63rd clean, echoing Taylor in saying that the eastern end of the ward stays cleaner while the western side needs more work.
Smith said he would have a ward superintendent take a more active role in keeping the ward clean.
As for small business development, Taylor wants to increase community knowledge of programs like the Small Business Improvement Fund among local entrepreneurs through workshops.
Maddox emphasized bringing more businesses to the ward through partnerships with Sunshine Enterprises and the Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH) to increase their capacity.
Public safety
On public safety and crime reduction, Taylor pointed out that she employs a director of youth services, noting that many constituents are unemployed and not in school and have nothing to do. Her office has hosted a youth employment fair and the director has liaised between youth and community resources. She also meets quarterly with the CPS principals in the ward to see if there are ways she can connect youth to jobs and career opportunities.
"A lot of the things that we're struggling with in our community we can change if we go back to being what we once were," she said, suggesting a more cohesive community. "We've got to remember, in the '60s and '70s, even in the '80s, we had safe communities. We rarely called the police, and we took care of each other. So we're going to have to get back to doing just that."
Maddox noted the officer shortage in the Chicago Police Department, saying that there are not enough officers to respond to the community's needs. She also said she would use the ward's menu money on street lighting. She is liaising with community organizations to gauge ways to reduce crime and said there needs to be more engagement with parents to get a sense of the needs of youth in the ward.
Her nonprofit has a parent-support organization has a parent support group, and most of the participants are women. Maddox said many formerly incarcerated men do not participate in it or programs at the children's schools because they think their records preclude them. She said she helps with expunging records and helps them communicate with school administrations.
"Many of our schools don't even have (parent advisory councils) or (local school councils)," Maddox said. "The parents aren't engaged or involved, and we have to start there in order for the education, growth and development of our children to soar."
Smith said he would pursue an ordinance to change the CPD superintendent from an appointed to an elected one, saying that it would improve accountability. He would also strengthen block clubs, pursue a youth mentorship program with local business-owners and personally respond to officer misconduct in the ward.
Housing
Taylor is a renter and a 13-year Woodlawn resident. Maddox rents in Woodlawn, where she has lived for six years, and owns a home elsewhere that she rents out. Smith was born in Woodlawn and owns a home in Washington Park.
Responding to a question about ways to increase homeownership in the ward, Taylor talked about the Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance, which includes the Woodlawn Construction Loan Fund that helps local developers rehabilitate or build new housing. She said she would like to put more money into it and that she is talking to the city about establishing a trust to help existing homeowners pay for upkeep. She is also proposing a local five-year property tax freeze.
Asked about affordable housing more broadly, Taylor noted the coming developments under the ordinance that will have units set aside for households making below $25,000.
Maddox suggested financial literacy programs to help people get loans for homeownership. She noted that the majority of people in the ward are renters and suggested that more local homeownership would stabilize the community. Smith would encourage more city workers to buy homes in the neighborhood and said he would pay special attention to not increasing property tax rates.
Asked how to deal with problem landlords and homeowners, Taylor noted the difficulty in getting names of some property-owners due to bad record-keeping but said she sends inspectors once they're identified. She is considering forming a committee on the issue.
Maddox suggested that problem property-owners should sell their buildings; she also wants to teach property-owners about their maintenance responsibilities.
Smith said that absentee property-owners are "not a big deal" in the ward but that he wants to increase penalties for those who do not take care of their properties.
In order to improve CTA service, Taylor has asked the agency to host career fairs in the ward and suggested tying its funding to its leaders appearing before City Council. Maddox also endorsed local CTA hiring initiatives.
