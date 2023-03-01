Election day jitters

An election judge checks voting kiosks at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1210 E. 62nd St., during the 2023 municipal elections on Feb. 28, 2023.

 Marc C. Monaghan

Over half a million Chicagoans, or about a third of registered voters, cast their votes in the municipal election. Mayor Lori Lightfoot did not get enough votes to make it to the runoff, something that hasn’t happened to an incumbent Chicago mayor in forty years. Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will face off in April, along with a handful of alderpersons who didn’t secure fifty percent of the vote in their wards. Voters also chose who would be on the inaugural twenty-five police district councils and in certain wards voted to support community benefits agreements in South Shore and more affordable housing in Woodlawn.

Loading...
This tool is an open source, volunteer project to make it easier to access the results of Chicago elections. Learn how to download the data or embed the map on your website here.
 

