Two members of the clean-up crew hired to work in the Harper Square Cooperative after a deadly Jan. 25 fire have been charged with stealing $19,000 in cash and two bags of jewelry from a unit there.
Anger Pacheco Uzcategui, 20, and Jose Gamboa, 26, both of Woodlawn, were arrested and charged on Jan. 26. They have been charged with a count each of felony residential burglary.
Uzcategui and Gamboa were temporary workers doing general labor for A-Emergency Services & Restoration, 3101 N. Western Ave., a disaster restoration services provider that had reportedly told them not to enter units. A supervisor reportedly identified the two men, who were seen burglarizing the resident's apartment on video.
Residential burglary is a Class 1 felony in Illinois, punishable with up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.
Neither the Harper Square Cooperative nor A-Emergency Services & Restoration responded to requests for comment.
The Tribune first reported the news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.