Frank Harris, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old have been criminally charged for the killing of 73-year-old Keith Cooper, a Kenwood resident and Vietnam War veteran.
Harris has been charged with a felony count of murder and a felony count of vehicular hijacking. The male juvenile has been charged with a felony count of first-degree murder and a felony count of attempted aggravated battery of a victim above the age of 60.
The Chicago Police Department reports that the two were arrested at approximately 1:05 p.m. on the 5000 block of South Greenwood Avenue after having been identified as the individuals who attempted to steal Cooper's vehicle. Police say they struck him in the head, causing his death.
As reported, the two fled the scene, but police located them, and witnesses identified them.
In a statement, Ald. Sophia King (4th) said her office working with the Chicago and University of Chicago police departments and community stakeholders as the investigation of the crime continues.
"We are dedicated to bringing justice to this senseless tragedy," King said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and loved ones as we mourn this loss of precious life.
