A 17-year-old male, believed to be a Kenwood Academy student, was shot and killed Friday in East Hyde Park during the school's open-campus lunch hour. The Chicago Police Department is looking for suspects.
At an afternoon press conference at the 2nd District's headquarters, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave., Deputy Chief Ronald Pontecore said police received a call of shots fired on the 1600 block of East 50th Place around noon on Friday.
"Our victim, a male, 17 years of age, was involved in an altercation with occupants of a vehicle. This vehicle then chased our victim through a parking lot, where at least two occupants of that vehicle exited and began firing upon the victim," Pontecore said.
"The victim was shot multiple times and was transferred to the University of Chicago hospital, where unfortunately he succumbed to his wounds."
Pontecore said "it appears" that the victim was a Chicago Public Schools student who "may have" attended Kenwood Academy, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., but that it could not be confirmed. CPS was unable to confirm student enrollment information.
CPD spokesman Tom Ahern said he believed the victim to have been a Kenwood Academy student who was targeted by the gunmen, adding, "The community wasn't in danger; nobody else was in danger."
Daro Cook, who lives in the vicinity of the shooting and was in Harold Washington Park when it happened, said he heard all the shots.
He recalled the double homicide in the same area in January 2021 — part of a day-long killing spree across Chicago and Evanston, saying, "There's so many of these shootings going on in the Hyde Park area."
"It's every day in Chicago somebody's getting shot. What can I do? I'm not moving anytime soon; I just have to deal with it — so far," he said. "It just caught me off-guard, because I thought, 'Those are not firecrackers, that's a gun.'"
In a message to Kenwood families, Principal Karen Calloway confirmed that the shooting victim was a member of the school community. "Our thoughts are with the family of our school community member," she said.
Kenwood students were kept inside the school building during the police response as a safety precaution; off-campus lunch was cancelled, and classroom instruction continued as usual.
"All of us at CPS are saddened to learn of the loss of another young life and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and community members impacted by this tragedy," a district spokesperson said in a statement.
CPS offers support services to students and staff members in the event of a crisis or tragedy. Additionally, a school community, in coordination with the district, may have a crisis support plan that includes on-site support for students and staff after a student dies. (It is unclear if Kenwood Academy has such a plan.) The CPS Crisis and Social Emotional teams are also activated after a tragedy and work with the school-based care team to support staff and students.
The district will also contact a student or staff member's family to connect them with support and grief resources after a death.
The shooting death marks the second murder this year in Hyde Park-Kenwood, after the stabbing death of bartender Diego Damis in February.
