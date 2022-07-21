Editor’s note: this is an excerpt of a longer City Council recap published Wednesday, July 20.
On Wednesday, Chicago City Council passed a measure creating the South Shore Condo Preservation Pilot Program, which will give $5 million yearly in grants to owner-occupants for repairs and loans to homeowner associations for maintenance.
The three-year pilot, which will utilize the DOH Troubled Buildings Initiative and the Chicago Community Loan Fund (CCLF), is beginning with the building at 6931-39 South Crandon Avenue. If the pilot is successful, it will expand to other properties in South Shore.
This fund comes at a time when the ongoing construction of the Obama Presidential Center and renovations of Jackson and South Shore parks are heightening concerns about gentrification.
Both Lightfoot and Hairston noted the large number of South Shore residents that are older and on fixed incomes. The lakefront neighborhood has a number of single-family homes and multi-unit buildings with condominiums and apartments; many of the Black condominium owners are at risk of conversion because of their inability to pay for deferred maintenance or get loans with longer terms than five to seven years.
From the council floor, Hairston said the pilot was something she had been working on for two decades, noting that the idea came about during the widespread conversion of apartments to condominiums during the 2000s housing bubble.
"Then the market crashed in 2008, so then we had a big exodus (of buyers)," she said. "As we move in these times, we have to find a way to keep the people who are our taxpayers, who are our voters, who are our teachers, our nurses, our plumbers, our electricians, our postal carriers — who have saved their money and purchased — stay in their homes and and their condos when good things are happening in the neighborhood.
"As we know as people age and the income does not match the rate of inflation, then we need to do something to help our residents to stay in their housing.”
But the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Coalition said the fund falls short of community needs. At a City Hall press conference Wednesday morning ahead of the vote, members of the coalition spoke out against the proposal, noting that a portion of the South Shore fund comes from the city’s Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund.
“Our coalition knows that displacement is a reality for renters, condo owners and homeowners,” said Chinella Miller, an organizer with Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization (KOCO). “But the mayor is taking from one group to give to another. This is not equitable policy.”
According to data collected by the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, about 77% of South Shore residents are renters.
Organizers also said the city has moved too slow on guaranteeing protections for renters at risk of displacement.
“The city said this is just the first step. Well, it's been nine months since we announced our demand and seven years since the Obama Presidential Center was announced,” said South Shore resident Brandon Patterson. “Rents have been going up, real estate speculation is through the roof and people are already being displaced.”
In November 2021, the CBA Coalition released a list of demands and policy recommendations to safeguard against displacement. Among the demands are bookmarking city-owned vacant lots in the neighborhood for affordable housing development and allocating money to programs such as the Chicago Low-Income Trust Fund, to subsidize affordable units.
Since then, Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP) member Savannah Brown said the coalition has been frustrated by what they said is minimal communication from the mayor’s office, DOH and Obama Foundation regarding this issue.
“They have not been communicating with the CBA Coalition and, again, the CBA Coalition has been fighting against displacement for people on the South Side,” said Brown.
