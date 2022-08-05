Nonprofit arts organizations in and around Hyde Park won 15 of the 280 CityArts Program financial grants the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) gave out this year.
Recipients include Diasporal Rhythms, 4301 S. Ellis Ave.; the Muddy Waters Mojo Museum, 4339 S. Lake Park Ave.; Intonation Music, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave.; Little Black Pearl, 1060 E. 47th St.; the Strategy for Access Foundation; the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave.; Water People Theater; the Court Theatre Fund, 5535 S. Ellis Ave.; the Hyde Park School of Dance, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave.; the South Chicago Dance Theatre; the Invisible Institute, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave.; the Community Film Workshop of Chicago (CFWC), 6200 S. Drexel Ave.; the Red Clay Dance Company, 808 E. 63rd St.; and the Definition Theatre Company.
CFWC Executive Director Margaret Caples said in a statement that the $10,000 her organization received will be used to "continue its 51-year history of providing instruction and the tools to create media art to Chicago artists and citizens."
"Our mission-driven programs accomplish this by providing artist-led workshops and classes, and by providing networking and screening opportunities for beginning, independent and social issue filmmakers," Caples continued.
Emily O'Brien, development and communications manager for Intonation, which provides year-round music classes at partner schools, parks and community organizations, said DCASE's financial support increased more than 300% this year. Intonation additionally received a multi-year grant, which helps the nonprofit with budgeting and capacity.
“Intonation works with our youth to experience making music on their own terms, leading to personal growth and the enrichment of their communities,” O’Brien said over email. “Instructors teach students the basics of each instrument and guide and empower students to take ownership of their own creation: students choose their band name, genre and set lists for a community performance.”
Intonation plans to use the money to pay for programming and general operating expenses.
Kia Smith is the executive artistic director of the South Chicago Dance Theatre. Her father was the jazz saxophonist Jimmy Ellis, behind the Bronzeville Jazz in the Alley movement with Arthur Pops Simpson, part of the broader Black Arts Movement.
Smith plans to use her $40,000 grant to help finance a two-act jazz dance performance piece, "Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley," set to premier at the Auditorium Theatre next summer. She has commissioned multi-instrumentalist Isaiah Collier to create a composition for it, with some quotations from existing jazz compositions alongside new compositions. Collier will perform the piece live with an ensemble, and South Side video artist Rasean Davonte Johnson will do projections.
"It's essentially a dance concert, but with the live music and the projection design complimenting the overall picture of the show," Smith said. "There's going to be 25 dancers on stage."
Smith said the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, is paying her to do the show, which means she won't have to pay to rent the space or designers or marketing. But her dancers are going to start rehearsing in October, and she needs to pay them. (The South Chicago Dance Theatre has performances scheduled every month this year in Chicago and on tour alongside educational programs in schools.)
"I do a lot of fundraising; mostly foundations support us right now," Smith said. "We're having our first fundraiser this season, and we want to target more individual donors as well. But foundations are our greatest source of grant income."
There is also earned revenue from performances and educational programming. The South Chicago Dance Theatre's budget this year is $600,000; Smith estimates the music composition, set design, professional development, guest artist fees and payroll going into "Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley" is around $80,000, meaning the grant DCASE gave her is paying for around half of it.
"It's huge," Smith said. "DCASE does a lot of good, at least in my experience with arts organizations."
She said most foundations and government entities fund according to the size of organizations' operating budgets. "This special grant of $40K doesn't pay attention to size; it just says, 'What do you want to do? We want to give you money to help you do it.'" Smith said.
"This kind of project grant is what we needed in order to do this show. We couldn't do this show with just our general operating budget that we have. There's no way," Smith said. "As an organization, we've never gotten something like this. So it's really exciting."
This year's municipal budget included $26 million in new arts and culture investments, including $10 million guaranteed for the grants.
The number of CityArts grants have grown from 200 last year to 280 this year, and the amount given per organization has grown from $2,000 to as much as $50,000. This year, South and West Side organizations got 45% of the grants, up from 35% last year. The DCASE cultural grants budget, $20.7 million, is almost up to pre-pandemic levels.
“The continued, equitable revitalization of our arts and culture scene remains essential to our ability to recover from this pandemic on a socioeconomic level,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a statement. “I’m proud to increase our grant funding in support of local artists and arts organizations to advance our recovery and bring beauty and life back to our neighborhoods.”
More relief grants are due to come out this year as part of the Chicago Recovery Plan to organizations not able to access other forms of federal economic support. It will include program support for artists and organizations working in neighborhoods through the city's $5 million Together We Heal Creative Place Program.
