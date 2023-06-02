It’s a Sunday afternoon in mid-May on the tiny basketball court at Congregation Rodfei Zedek synagogue, and a small but dedicated group of women over the age of 50 are lacing up their sneakers and practicing their dribbling. They soon split into two teams — marked by either colorful or neutral T-shirts — for a spirited game of three-on-three basketball.
For the past 13 years, retired judge Hon. Eileen Brewer and bibliographer Dr. Cathy Mardikes have hosted weekly pick-up games and scrimmages around Kenwood and Hyde Park for older women, cultivating a close-knit group of players as competitive as they are uplifting.
“It's the best way for me to exercise because I don't even think about it,” said Mardikes, a 68-year-old Kenwood resident. “The game keeps my mind occupied and I push myself harder because you don't quit when you're tired; you don't want to be the person who breaks up the game.”
Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, Mardikes didn’t get involved with the sport until she was a high school senior in 1972. And her first experience, she said, was disappointing.
“We almost had a team,” Mardikes said. “I tried out and made the team, but there was no other team to play. It was the first year of Title IX and our gym teacher was trying to get something started. Girls couldn't even play on the golf team. All sports were only for boys. Outside of school, there were swimming and diving teams at private swim clubs. That's it.”
"Just think, if I'd played in high school, I might have had muscle memory to fall back on like a lot of the other players," she said.
After playing a few games on the women’s intramural team at the University of Missouri, Mardikes would take a break from recreational basketball for nearly two decades, returning to the sport in her late 50s.
In 2010, the Missouri native played as a substitute on a friend’s basketball team for older women in Evanston, which was then in training for the National Senior Games (also known as the Senior Olympics). "We ended up having practices in Hyde Park and before you know it, more and more women found out about it,” she said. “And more teams were formed for other age groups in the Senior Olympics."
That year, Mardikes and Brewer, a friend of more than 20 years, started their own three-on-three pick-up games at the Washington Park Field House. They hooped there until a fire last January partially destroyed the building. The women have played their pick-up games at Rodfei Zedek since then, as well as Thursday night scrimmages at Kenwood’s Kennicott Park Field House, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave.
For Mary “Tee” O’Malley, a former collegiate basketball player, the Hyde Park weekly pick-up games offered a much-needed opportunity to return to the court. A Tinley Park resident, O’Malley has been shooting hoops with these women for 12 years.
"It's competitive, but it's very friendly," said O'Malley. "There's also a couple of people that are taking it kind of seriously. But in Hyde Park, everyone is very nice and we get along very well."
Born and raised in Ashburn on the Southwest Side, O’Malley was introduced to basketball as a seventh grader through a neighbor who was a coach.
“The girl schools did have teams, so it was a good thing for me,” O’Malley said. “Of course, it’s not as sophisticated as the girls’ teams are today. But we did actually have a team … A lot of the women who are my age never had teams in high school.”
After graduating high school in 1973, O’Malley accepted a full-ride scholarship for basketball at Chicago State University (CSU), joining the second class of women at CSU who received athletic grants since the enactment of Title IX in 1972. Unfortunately, O’Malley suffered knee injuries during her first two years with the CSU Cougars, which limited her playing time. She went on to receive a bachelor’s of science in education in 1977.
After graduating, O’Malley accepted a physical education teaching position at the Fierke Education Center in suburban Oak Forest, where she taught for 34 years. She stayed active over the years with recreational softball and football, but wouldn’t return to basketball until 2015, after O’Malley’s wife’s dentist connected the basketball-loving couple to the Hyde Park group.
“My wife was a little nervous about that because she hasn't played in like 20 years. It took her a few weeks to decide to go, (but) she went,” she said. “It took me a couple of months, probably … and we’ve been playing since.”
Immediately, O’Malley said, she felt welcomed.
“As soon as I got there, everyone was really friendly,” she said. “They asked me how old I was, which was really important. Because everyone wants you on their team in the right division.”
The women would gather five to seven other players to join them during Thursday night scrimmages at Kennicott Park, a smaller group compared to the 10 to 12 players who typically come to the Sunday pick-up games.
“Thursday nights are a little harder to get people because that’s when people still work,” said O'Malley, who is also 68. “Everybody’s schedule is different, so people come when they can.”
The weekly games are easy-going matches filled with encouragement. Teammates and opponents alike give compliments and advice to help each other improve their skills on the court. This dialogue is what 59-year-old physical therapist Anastasia Willis told the Herald she enjoys the most about the games, especially as the group’s youngest member.
“I have played organized (basketball) and a lot of the women haven’t,” said Willis. “To be able to give them a few tips, it helps me but it also helps them improve their game a little more.”
Brewer, a 70-year-old Staten Island native, played games of six-on-six basketball growing up, where girls were only allowed to dribble the ball three times. In the early 1970s, she attempted to organize a girls' team while studying at Le Moyne College in DeWitt, New York after the passage of Title IX in 1972. The school only provided her team two hours a week to use its gymnasium, which was mainly for mens athletics.
“In our age group, most women didn’t have access to sports,” said Brewer. “It would be wonderful to find more women to play basketball.”
Last Sunday, the group’s usual camaraderie was tinged with heartache. The week prior, a fellow player and dear friend to many of the women, Valerie Toney Parker, had died of colon cancer; she was 57. After the game, the women shared stories of Parker, a church leader and WBEZ executive, passing around a clipping of her Sun-Times obituary.
"Valerie was a strong and competitive player,” said Irene Sherr, a Cook County Deputy Bureau Chief. “She treated everyone with kindness and respect regardless of skill level. When facing the end of life, she found time to offer words of support to me about something that in the scope of life one could easily consider trivial. She truly made the world a better place.”
In spite of busyness of life, on-the-court injuries and loss, the women play on.
“Playing does give me that excitement, that's why I love it so much," O'Malley said. "It actually makes you feel young again. The thing that people assume is that you're an old lady and you can't do things. But basketball gives you a lot of confidence and strength. And you can do a lot of things because basketball helps you get in good shape. And you don't feel old."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.