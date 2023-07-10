One person was killed and 15 people were injured in a fiery wrong-way vehicular crash early Sunday morning, July 9 on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
According to the Chicago Police Department, a man was driving a Dodge Journey southbound in the northbound lanes of the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, near Kenwood, just before 6 a.m. when the SUV hit a northbound CTA bus. The crash caused the SUV to catch fire.
The driver of the SUV was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and a female passenger was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where they were both listed in critical condition, according to police. Another female passenger of the SUV was also transported to the U. of C. Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The bus driver and 12 passengers were taken to an area hospital “with unknown injuries and or conditions,” according to police.
Seven other passengers refused treatment at the scene, fire officials said.
All northbound Dusable Lake Shore Drive lanes were closed at the crash site until early Sunday afternoon.
