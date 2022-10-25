A woman was killed and a man critically injured Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25, after being shot near the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
According to the Chicago Police Department, at approximately 1:18 p.m. a 26-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were struck by gunfire in their vehicle on the highway. The woman was struck in the head and the man was struck in the body and legs.
The victims then drove their bullet-riddled vehicle into Hyde Park for help and were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman later died, and the man remains in critical condition.
There are currently no offenders in custody, according to CPD, and detectives are in the area investigating as of Tuesday evening.
