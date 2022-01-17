Dear reader,
I’m writing to let you know that I’ll be leaving the Hyde Park Herald in a couple of months. It’s been a pleasure to serve as an editor and reporter here for the last two years, and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish with the paper in that time.
For me, what’s made the Herald a gratifying, meaningful project to work on is the fact that Hyde Park, Kenwood and the surrounding neighborhoods are so interesting. There’s always something going on, and not just when it comes to large stories that garner national attention — some of my favorite pieces by our staff have come from looking into the lives of ordinary residents.
I want to express my gratitude to all of you for continuing to read and engage with this work in all sorts of ways. (Including critically!) I’ve wanted to take the chance to travel and work on some personal projects for a while, and now seems like the right time to move on. But I’ll miss having a job that immerses me in the day-to-day rhythms of a place filled with fascinating people, one that’s been a big part of my life for nearly a decade.
For the time being, I’ll be sticking around through the transition to a new editor, and I’m excited to continue putting out the paper each week.
Best,
Christian Belanger
P.S. If you’re interested in applying for the job of editor, visit www.hpherald.com/site/jobs.html
