In 2021, when Definition Theatre inaugurated Amplify, its new play commissioning program, theaters were still deep in pandemic lockdown. Excerpts from the program’s eight plays in-the-works were filmed and presented online in two parts with pre-recorded Zoom introductions by the playwrights and interviews of them by artistic director Tyrone Phillips.
Fast-forward to this weekend (Aug. 13 and 14), and The Amplify Series Two Festival at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Performing Arts, 915 E. 60th St., will be a greatly amplified version of what Phillips calls an initiative that's not like any other.
“During the lockdown, we grappled with whether theater has to be live,” Phillips explained. “Then we decided that film could be used to further theater, which would help support the artists and enable us to get audience responses. After the first Amplify, we found that even the playwrights whose work wasn't selected for more development were grateful to have taped samples they could use elsewhere.”
This year, scenes from the eight new plays selected out of 29 submissions have been recorded, but Definition has added a host of live activities around them. Talk-backs with a different playwright, director or actor will follow each of the three screenings of the works, which all focus on the theme of reunion and coming together. Pre- and post-screening parties are on the bill, along with free workshops on playwriting, acting and dance and motion open to anyone in the community (registration required).
Sunday's schedule also includes a Woodlawn community clean-up that starts at 6400 S. Cottage Grove Ave., the lot on which Definition's brand-new theater will soon rise.
“We want people to be able to visualize where it will be,” Phillips said. He added that plans are to break ground within a year and be up and running by the end of 2024. “We've raised about 40 percent of the capital needed,” he estimated.
One long-standing goal has been to present a fully staged reading of one of the four winners of the first Amplify, which celebrated joy and staying connected, as part of the new theater's inaugural season. While the clear favorite from the hundreds of returned audience surveys was “The Waiting Room,” tragically playwright Erica Faye Watson died during the pandemic, so her unfinished work received an honorable mention.
The four winners were “Corazones” by Luna Dragon Mac-Williams, “What a Time to be Alive (You Say That Every Time)” by Paul Michael Thomson, “Lot 110” by Nora Carroll and “are you ready to smash white things?” by Ireon Roach. So far, each of them has gotten a week-long workshop, and two have had a second workshop. “I love the variety,” Phillips said.
Rather than waiting for the new theater, he has slated “What a Time to be Alive (You Say That Every Time)” for a staged reading this year, probably on Sunday, He's directing, and the cast includes ensemble members Christopher Sheard, Danielle Davis and Martasia Jones. “Next year's Amplify will have staged readings of all four winners from this year,” he added.
The eight contenders are “Thirty” by Melda Beaty, “Seasons of Love” by Ahon Gooptu, “Mild Support” by Reynaldo Dumas, “Salsa, A Slow Death” by Brianna Yrene Ramirez,” “In the Back” by ensemble member Julian Parker, “Black Table Talk” by Khameron Townsend-Riley, “Black Bone” by Tina Fakhrid-Deen and “Word Is Born” by Walker Lee. Phillips directed “In the Back” and “Mild Support.” The other directors include Alana Arenas and Chuck Smith. “Only one actor is an ensemble member, The rest are new artists we're excited to work with,” Phillips said.
Like last year, the plays were chosen by the Definition ensemble after an open submissions period and were filmed at UChicago's Arts + Public Life's Green Line Performing Arts Center on Garfield Blvd. in Washington Park. The taping was done over a two-week period, only this year the rehearsal and taping of each excerpt could be done in the same room because Covid-19 protocols have eased.
“We also learned that we needed to augment our film team,” Phillips said. “Last year, Lowell Thomas did it all, but this year we're collaborating with Transit Productions, one of our sponsors.” In addition, Definition is talking with SAG-AFTRA to facilitate using some union actors this year and even more next year.
As in the past, screenings are pay what you can, but this time audience members will be able to vote on their favorites immediately. “We'll probably also schedule online screenings after the festival,” Phillips said, “and we'll email surveys for people who couldn't come to the Logan Center.”
Those who do come will, as a bonus, get to check out the Definition Innovator Pop-Up Shop featuring entrepreneurs Kelley Moseley (K-FLEYE), Jasmine Traylor (Of the Mother Wellness), Angelique Warner (A Warner Idea), Donnell Spencer (Relax & Be), Angelica Acebedo-Frint (MAGN.FICO Coffee), and Marquan Jones (Un.original).
For more information, go to definitiontheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.