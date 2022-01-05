Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Windy. Snow flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. High 16F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 12F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.