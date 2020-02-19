The City Council passed a resolution honoring New York Times staff writer Nikole Hannah-Jones for her work on the 1619 Project, an ongoing project of the newspaper’s magazine that “aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.”
Ald. Sophia King (4th) spearheaded the resolution, which passed on Feb. 19, with the backing of the Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus. King referenced the four centuries of struggle African Americans have endured and quoted another pioneering black journalist, Ida B. Wells, in whose honor she led the successful 2018 campaign to rename Congress Parkway: “The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them.”
“Ms. Hannah-Jones' work has been instrumental in driving discussion around important topics, such as housing discrimination, desegregation, re-segregation and race in American schools, among many others,” King continued. “Her work often requires her to expose truths, the hard truths, the ones institutions often don't want exposed. This is where her resilient nature and those of the many great beat journalists before her shine so bright.”
“Initiating difficult conversations isn't easy, but one can't have a conversation until it begins,” she said. “Ms. Hannah-Jones, you have begun many of these conversations, and I implore you to continue having them, for you are an inspiration to many and a leader for us all.”
In her press conference after the meeting, Mayor Lori Lightfoot commended the Black Caucus for the resolution and called the 1619 Project "not only a great historical documentation, but thought-provoking with every page."
Hannah-Jones observed that her family, originally from the Mississippi Delta, came from the same place as many African Americans in the city: "Up the Illinois Central Rail Line; we just got off the train a little too early and didn't make it all the way to Chicago."
"To receive this honor today in the place that Ida B. Wells, who is my spiritual grandmother, called home and who is someone I've tried to emulate in my own career just makes this all the more important and meaningful to me," she said. "We know black people fleeing the land where we were enslaved has shaped so much of the culture, and the politics for good and for ill of this city.
"This is a city that still struggles with issues of race and inequality — in its schools, in its housing, in its employment — and I hope that by engaging with the 1619 Project, we can start to address that ongoing legacy as well as acknowledge the accomplishments, the contributions that black Americans have made."
