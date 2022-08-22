As others wait in line,Stefani Lummen and her children Josie (on the left) and Teddy (in Stefani’s arms) check out Hyde Park Bank’s table during the 33rd Annual Children’s Book Fair, Sunday, September 20, 2020. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Children’s Book Fair this year was a “walking book fair.” Participants strolled through Hyde Park, visited one of nine locations, viewed performances, received free books, and got clues to a “silly phrase.”