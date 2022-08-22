The 35th Annual Children’s Book Fair of Hyde Park will take place on Sunday, September 18th, and the fair is currently looking for essay submissions geared towards this year’s theme of Banned Books, due September 1st.
Participants are invited to submit a 500-word essay on a banned book that has been important to them, more information can be found at https://thechildrensbookfairofhydepark.org. Several will be selected and honored at the fair.
The event is free and open to readers and book lovers of all ages.
In Hyde Park fashion, it was started in 1986 by Rebecca Janowitz as a way to save the O’Gara and Wilson bookshop, then located at 1448 E. 57th St., from a leasing dispute (it was originally called the 57th Street Children’s Book Fair).
What began as a small fair celebrating the month of back-to-school has now grown to a sizable celebration, moving to Nichols park and then back to 57th Street.
The day, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., ends one hour earlier than it has in previous years. It will include storytelling, musical and dance performances; and will host children’s book authors, local booksellers and community organizations, according to the flyer.
The annual parade, led by Mother Goose, begins at 11 a.m.
All events take place on 57th St. between Woodlawn and Dorchester Avenues and on Kimbark Avenue between 57th and 56th Streets.
