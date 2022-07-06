Summertime brings us the outdoor concert, and the Grant Park Music Festival brought the music to Hyde Park on Thursday, June 30, with a free performance by the Project Inclusion String Quartet in Nichols Park. A good-sized crowd had formed well before the music started.
This year’s members of the Project Inclusion String Quartet are violinists Gabriela Lara and Jesus Linarez, violist Wilfred Farquharson and cellist Lindsey Sharpe. They opened their concert with an arrangement of “Summertime” from “Porgy and Bess” by American composer George Gershwin. The music was warm and sultry, like the weather, and the melody line in the first violin was bluesy and engaging.
Next, they tackled the final movement of Antonín Dvořák's “String Quartet in F Major.” It had a strong rhythmic pulse and the moving parts were rendered with clarity and clear skill. Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Humoresque” was rendered with flair, and the quartet’s energetic playing drew out the charming melodies.
Jazz was represented on the program by Dave Brubeck’s “Rondo a la Turka”. As with the Gershwin, it was a blues section that stood out and had the greatest musical impact. Astor Piazzolla’s “Four for Tango” featured aggressive dissonance and percussive sharpness. The ensemble’s feisty tempo acceleration near the end contributed to a dramatic conclusion.
“String Quartet No. 4” by Kenji Bunch had a fiddler feel in the opening section while the music later highlighted more classical ideas. “Sway” by Pablo Beltrán Ruiz closed the concert. The opening viola melody immediately set a sweet yet mellow mood and the lilting rhythms kept the audience’s attention.
The Project Inclusion String Fellowship Ensemble, the formal name of the program which creates the string quartet each summer, is a part of the Grant Park Music Festival. The program is a training opportunity for emerging performers and is designed to increase diversity and to guide young professionals toward careers in music.
During the Nichols Park performance, the young musicians took turns introducing themselves and the music, providing educational commentary between the pieces. They explained what a string quartet is and the difference between their instruments and taught the audience musical ideas, such as the glissando— a continuous slide between notes. These lessons provided a splendid introduction to classical music for listeners of all ages.
For more information on the Grant Park Music Festival and its numerous free concerts, visit grantparkmusicfestival.com.
The Chicago Ensemble returns to International House
More than two years into the pandemic, Covid-19 continues to affect local music performances. The Chicago Ensemble, another string group which has been entertaining Hyde Parkers for more than 40 years, had to postpone Hyde Park concerts in May and June due to performers contracting Covid-19. On June 27, however, the group performed the first of two make-up concerts at the International House, 1414 E. 59th St., and continues to make musical magic.
Chicago Ensemble founder and pianist Gerald Rizzer was joined on stage with violinist Mathias Tacke, violist Sixto Franco and cellist Andrew Snow. The concert opened with Mozart’s “Quartet in G Minor, K.478.” Rizzer was fluid and fleet-fingered at the piano, offering the strings superb support. The music ranged from tender to triumphant, with the musicians drawing out the wealth of emotion in the score.
Joaquín Turina’s “Quartet in A Minor” was gorgeous, sensuous music with lush harmonies and beguiling melodies. The work seems to rejoice in its own mysteriousness. Sometimes the strings sounded guitar-like, and its inspiration from folk music was clear.
The most unusual composition on the program was John Allemeier’s 2016 piece “4”. It has four movements and rather than containing musical markings such as “Andante” or “Presto”, each movement has only metronome markings to indicate the tempo. After the performance, some of the players noted that the composer seemed to have inflated ideas of just how fast some of the music could actually be played. “4” was the winner of the Chicago Ensemble’s regular competition for new chamber works; Rizzer introduced the piece by saying that it was uncompromising. With polyphonic playfulness, the contrapuntal nature of the work gave it a thick and interesting texture.
The final Chicago Ensemble concert of the season, a rescheduling of a postponed concert, takes place at International House (1414 E. 59th St.) on Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. Music by Bach, Haydn, Ginastera, Goossens and more is on the program. Visit thechicagoensemble.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.