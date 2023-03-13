Carmen is one of the most compelling characters in all of the operatic canon. She first appears in a novella by Prosper Mérimée published in 1845. But it is the 1875 opera by Georges Bizet, with libretto by Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halévy, that has made Carmen one of the recognizable opera heroines.
Carmen is a free spirit, unapologetically brash and bold. She is alluring and knows how to use her sex appeal to her advantage. Tempestuous and self-centered, she can change her allegiances suddenly and on a whim. When this bad girl meets good boy Don José, unexpected love slowly transmogrifies into murderous rage, and before the curtain falls Carmen meets her end at the point of Don José’s knife.
Lyric Opera of Chicago’s most recent production of “Carmen” opened Saturday night, March 11 to a huge and appreciative crowd. The anticipation was great because a young, internationally-acclaimed mezzo-soprano — J’Nai Bridges — has been cast as the femme fatale. Bridges is known to Chicago audiences from her years in Lyric’s Ryan Center, where she made a splash in the very beginning of her career. One of her outstanding achievements while in the Ryan Center was portraying another character named Carmen in the world premiere of “Bel Canto” by Jimmy López Bellido. That performance, which featured Bridges singing an aria in Quechua, was broadcast on the PBS series “Great Performances.”
Bridges displays an easy naturalness in the role of Bizet’s Carmen. When she makes her Act I entrance, it is from a high point on the stage and she winds down a staircase and walks across the stage to a point in the very front. She does this against a backdrop of chorus and principals dressed in muted, neutral tones. Carmen too is dressed this way, but with a bright red sash, the only splash of color on the stage. Bridges struts her way through the crowd with such bearing and confidence, your eyes naturally concentrate on her.
She also has the vocal goods. Her rich, dark, coffee-colored voice is dramatic and alluring. This former high school basketball star is also slim and tall and looks marvelous in her various costumes, including a ruffled, blood-red dress that foreshadows her fate.
Tenor Charles Castronovo is Don José, the simple corporal from Navarre who is seduced by Carmen and then tossed aside. He has a sunny, winning voice and good dramatic instincts. But much of the fire and excitement between Carmen and Don José is lost in Marie Lambert-Le Bohan’s direction. The lovers are not even facing each other during some tender scenes, and they are far apart and unconnected in others.
For stretches of this opera there is lots of exciting music but little movement. There is a big Act I section featuring soldiers, women from a cigarette factory and a gang of unruly children. This was sung beautifully, with the Lyric Opera Chorus up to their usual high standard. The children’s chorus (made up of members of Uniting Voices Chicago) offered charming treble sound. But the stage was so full of folks that this was a very static scene. There was no room for children capering, or interesting side interactions, which are so common and appreciated in the big scenes in “Carmen.”
Similarly, when the bullfighter Escamillo (sung with gusto by Andrei Kymach) delivers the famous Toreador Song, he’s relegated to standing atop a small table with little room to sway and swagger. It is as visually underwhelming as an evening at a crochet guild.
One of the evening’s pleasing surprises was the debut of soprano Golda Schultz, who is a sweet Micaëla, the virtuous young woman who loves Don José. Her sparkling soprano is quietly luminescent and her third act aria drew a large ovation.
Henrik Nánási, the former general music director of the Komische Oper Berlin, conducts the Lyric Opera Orchestra. Some of his pacing seems slow and sluggish, reducing the buoyancy of the music.
Even so, there are many exciting aspects of this “Carmen,” one of which is the setting. Set designer Robin Don has created a grand and evocative environment for the opera. The main setting looks like a huge marble edifice with rounded archways that evoke strength and power. Later the muscular nature of the backdrop is softened and it becomes the inside of the inn run by Lillas Pastia. The smuggler’s den is perhaps the most dramatic of Don’s creations. It has two huge granite blocks rising high into the night sky and granite steps between these blocks, leading downward. I found the actual look of the scenery rather like a fantasy advertisement for beautiful kitchen granite (the sort of ad that might find its way into Lyric’s program). Yet I adored this setting all the same, because I loved the symbolism. Don José has given up the law-abiding world of solid marble for the criminal life of unquarried, dangerous rock.
J’Nai Bridges started her ascent in the opera world at Lyric and it’s wonderful to see her return as a star in her own right, appreciated by a huge local crowd. That is reason enough to see this “Carmen”.
