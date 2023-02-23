There was a strong audience at Symphony Center last Thursday night, February 16, for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and a young guest conductor. Klaus Mäkelä, who turned 27 last month, brought not only youthful energy to the music, but also the kind of musical insight typical of a much older musician. This young Finn is the chief conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, music director of the Orchestre de Paris, and artistic partner of the Concertgebouw Orchestra where he will become chief conductor in 2027.
Mäkelä is also the youngest conductor to record the complete symphonies of Sibelius. So it was not surprising that Finland’s most popular composer was on the program here in Chicago. “The Swan of Tuonela” is one of the most admired compositions of Sibelius and it was originally composed as part of a prologue to an opera that the composer later abandoned. It was recast as a tone poem and premiered in 1896, with the composer at the podium. The underlying story is taken from the “Kalevala,” the Finnish folk epic.
At the top of the score, Sibelius wrote: “Tuonela, the land of death, the hell of Finnish mythology, is surrounded by a large river of black waters and a rapid current, in which the swan of Tuonela glides majestically, singing.”
The genius of “The Swan of Tuonela” is that Sibelius provides no true musical story, but instead creates a magical, otherworldly atmosphere of darkness and danger. The swan’s voice is hauntingly portrayed by an English horn solo. The CSO’s Scott Hostetler provided a swan song that was plaintive and brooding, noble and graceful. His legato was silky and his gorgeous tone never lost its mournful edge, all while maintaining a natural elegance.
Mäkelä beautifully realized the extended, flowing lines of the tone poem, and gave breath and life to every element of the score. The strings, at times divided into more than a dozen different parts, were like the icy spray of the river caught in glints of fleeting light. The bass drum had the ominous sound of a heart beat. The recurring cello solo, an ascending line that begins low and stretches upward, was performed with anguished power by principal cello John Sharp. For a moment, you felt the warmth of the sun when the harp seemed to announce daylight, before you were once again surrounded in frozen darkness. It was a detailed, nuanced performance that drew wild applause.
This was followed by the U.S. premiere of “Aino” by Jimmy Lopez Bellido, known in Chicago for his 2015 opera “Bel Canto” which was commissioned and premiered by Lyric Opera of Chicago. The composer studied for several years at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki and in his program notes writes, “This piece is first and foremost a gift to Klaus (Mäkelä), to whom I am deeply grateful for taking my music with him wherever he goes, but it is also a homage to the country that welcomed me as a young student, and with which I still have very strong and loving ties.” It is also worth noting that coincidentally Aino was also the name of the wife of Sibelius.
“Aino” is a tone poem, and also is inspired by the “Kalevala.” Aino has left home distraught. She wants to avoid a marriage arranged by her brother but ends up dead at the bottom of the sea. A hare has the solemn duty of announcing Aino’s death and the girl’s mother cries so extensively that her tears become waterfalls, mountains and forests.
Lopez Bellido has imaginative gifts and symphonic music seems his natural storytelling ground. Mäkelä was always sure-footed as he let the music unfold with the story. The color palette was often dark, but the composer found ways to infuse it with some warm light and even some elements of nature such as cuckoo calls. The various episodes are clearly drawn and the music is compelling. The audience was again most receptive and it was a great pleasure to learn that the composer was in the audience and he climbed to the stage to receive appreciative applause. The audience was also treated to a warm hug between composer and conductor.
After the intermission, Mäkelä led the orchestra in a marvelous performance of Mahler’s Symphony No. 5. This sprawling work of about 75 minutes is complex and detailed with much of the drama introspective.
The Funeral March had the dark power of Esteban Batallán’s clear, engrossing solo trumpet, with Mäkelä keeping the pace slow yet tightly packed with tension. The conductor worked to make the music clear and transparent, while also taking the time to highlight the details that make Mahler so alluring. Mäkelä knew when to let the music glide gracefully and when to emphasize the composer’s punctuation. He let the music breath like a fine wine and then he let it tumble full force into a blustery storm of sound.
David Cooper’s horn solos, as well as the work of six other horns, offered impeccable gleaming sound. The Adagietto was sweet but never saccharine. The final strains provided promise and light. It was a delightful performance, again met with big applause and many curtain calls.
It was a delight to leave Symphony Center seeing all the smiles of patrons and noting a distinctly younger audience segment that clearly came out specifically to see Mäkelä.
