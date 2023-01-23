University of Chicago Presents has begun the new year in style. The first concert of 2023 featured young cello sensation Zlatomir Fung along with seasoned pianist Benjamin Hochman. Together they escorted their audience on a journey through examples of Slavic music, most of which were little-known gems given sparkling treatment. A decent-sized Mandel audience on Friday night, Jan. 20 was appreciative and attentive throughout this well-constructed program.
Fung is of Bulgarian-Chinese heritage and was born in 1999 in Corvallis, Oregon. He began studying cello at the age of three, using the Suzuki method, and by the time he was a teenager he was winning numerous competitions. This work culminated in a performance at the International Tchaikovsky Competition, where in 2019 Fung became the youngest musician to win First Prize in the cello division and the first American to do so in four decades. (The Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s own John Sharp, principal cello, is another American to have won a Tchaikovsky medal; he took third place in 1986.)
Hochman, born in 1980 in Jerusalem, brought a wide range of musical experience to his performance, as he works not only as a piano soloist and chamber musician but also conductor. An auto-immune disease prevented Hochman from playing piano for a time, during which he developed his conducting skills. He also teaches at Bard College Berlin.
The main work on their program was Shostakovich’s Cello Sonata in D minor, Op. 40, composed in 1934. The composer was only 28 at the time and completed the sonata in just over a month. It premiered on Christmas Day that year, with Viktor Lubatsky as cellist (the piece was also dedicated to him) and Shostakovich himself at the piano.
Fung and Hochman dived into the music with gusto, Fung introducing the first theme with stylish understatement while the piano offered light, fluttering arpeggios. The Allegro’s perpetual motion sections were astonishingly rapid and beautifully rounded by both players. They were carefully and joyfully coordinated even at the most extreme tempos, always ending absolutely together.
The Largo was thoughtful and sensitively played and my only criticism of Fung’s entire evening of playing comes here: he really wanted to give the quiet passages a truly soft touch and sound. But this meant that even though I was six rows from the stage and almost directly in front of Fung, a lot of the sound was imperceptible to me. Soft is one thing; silence is another. But the stirring final movement won me over with the piano sizzling through popping chords and the cello offering fluid and purposeful movement.
There were two other works on the program that spanned about 20 minutes each, offering a look into the music of composers not typically found on an American program. Six Pieces by Yuri Shaporin (1887–1966) gave the audience a sample of the music by a composer born in Ukraine. The first piece, Russian Song, was romantic and lyrical and Fung drew out the muted sadness with his swelling phrasing. There were two waltzes, both offering complex and intriguing melodies with lilting meters. Fung’s singing tone for the concluding Romance was particularly lovely.
Composer Leo Ornstein (1893–2020) was also born in Ukraine and was one of those rare people whose life spanned the entirety of the 20th century and then some. Ornstein came to the U.S. with his family when he was 13. His compositional output was varied and then became distinctly unusual. The program notes say that he had a period of composition where his music was “so strange, so violent, so assaultive, that it seemed to come from another universe.”
Some of this music was not wholly comprehensible on a first hearing, which means that the listener is at a slight disadvantage the first time around. But this pair of performers really dug deep into the score and offered a compelling performance that made you want to understand the composer’s intentions. I am looking forward to listening to this work again when it is rebroadcast on WFMT FM. (It is expected to air on Monday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. but check listings for confirmation.)
There were two short charmers on the program as well. Nikolay Sokolov’s Romance for Cello and Piano is a three-minute song for cello that Fung offered with lyrical gracefulness while Hochman provided delicate, detailed keyboard work.
Alexander Glazunov’s Entr’acte from “Raymonda” is not a work originally constructed for cello and piano, but Fung told the audience that he has loved this music for a long time and always wanted to perform a cello arrangement and his dedication in the performance proved he does indeed revere this tiny piece. Fung was expressive, soothing, and above all peaceful.
They offered a splendid encore, the second movement of Prokofiev’s Cello Sonata in C major, which was dispatched with flair and ease.
Next week, University of Chicago Presents brings Blue Heron to Hyde Park for a concert of music by Okeghem and others at Rockefeller Chapel. The concert is Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and you can get more information at ChicagoPresents@UChicago.edu.
