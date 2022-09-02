A remarkable number of world premieres are on tap this fall. Some are eagerly anticipated productions with high-profile teams behind them. Others are storefront projects, often written by members of the company. All of them are worth singling out for the amount of effort and energy they require, especially in such uncertain times. Specifics are subject to change, so call ahead to verify the nuts and bolts.
“The Notebook”
The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare, Sept. 6-Oct. 16, chicagoshakes.com
Have your hankies ready for this new musical based on the bestselling 1996 novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the 2004 tearjerker of a film. With music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us”), “The Notebook” has been generating lots of buzz. The powerhouse team includes Broadway directors Michael Greif and Schele Williams, as well as choreographer Katie Spelman. Poor mill worker Noah and wealthy socialite Allie, pulled apart by her parents and other forces, are played by three pairs of actors across their turbulent lives, starting with John Cardoza and Jordan Tyson as the young couple in love during World War II.
“St. Sebastian”
Refracted Theatre Company at The Den, Sept. 15-Oct. 2, thedentheatre.com
Refracted Theatre Company makes its debut with “St. Sebastian,” Andrew Kramer's dark comedy about a queer white couple who move into an historically Black neighborhood—intending to flip a house for profit—and hire a local kid for yard work, exposing the ignorance and pernicious racism just beneath the surface of “wokeness.” Artistic director Graham Miller directs. Adam Thatcher plays Ben; Mack Spotts is his younger boyfriend, Gideon, and Nolan Robinson is Reuben, the youth.
“Red Summer”
Governors State University Center for Performing Arts, Sept. 16-25, govst.edu/RedSummer
Written by Lookingglass Theatre Company's Andrew White and IMPAACT's Shepsu Aakhu, with music by Shawn Wallace, “Red Summer” is one of two fall world premieres set during Chicago’s 1919 race riots. The story focuses on a pair of World War I soldiers—one Black, one white—who return from fighting on the same side in Europe to find themselves pitted against each other as their friends, family and neighbors wage block-by-block warfare, and the city's enclaves rage and burn. Lydia J. Dymond directs the large cast.
Support for development was provided, in part, by Chicago Performance Lab through Theater and Performance Studies in the Logan Center at the University of Chicago.
“Enough to Let the Light In”
Teatro Vista at Steppenwolf 1700, Sept. 21-Oct 23, steppenwolf.org
Melissa DuPrey and Lisandra Tena star as girlfriends Marc and Cynthia in
“Enough to Let the Light In,” Paloma Nozicka's psychological thriller about a night of celebration that devolves into chaos as buried secrets come to light, irrevocably changing lives. Georgette Verdin directs the story about love, truth and ghosts, which is part of the 5th Destinos Chicago International Latino Theater Festival.
“Alma”
American Blues Theater at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, Sept. 22-Oct. 22, americanbluestheater.com
Presented in cooperation with Center Theatre Group and in association with Chicago Latino Theater Alliance as part of the 5th Annual Destinos Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, Benjamin Benne's “Alma” explores the conflict between the title character, who crossed the border 17 years earlier in search of the American Dream, and her U.S.-born daughter, Angel, who has very different plans for her future. Ana Velazquez directs Jazmin Corona as Alma and Bryanna Ciera Colón as Angel.
“The Malignant Ampersands”
A Red Orchard Theatre, Sept. 29-Nov. 20, aredorchidtheatre.org
The website calls ensemble member Brett Neveu's “The Malignant Ampersands” a “very unofficial sequel to Orson Welles’ 'The Magnificent Ambersons.'” and anyone who knows anything about the playwright knows to expect the unexpected, especially in a season dubbed “disrupting the cycle.” Ensemble member Dado directs the piece about a family that was wealthy and thriving a century ago but now is plagued by disease and misfortune. Yet as the younger members grow older and face their inevitable decline, they cling to the belief that the best of their lives is yet to come.
"FRANKENSTREISAND"
Hell in a Handbag Productions at Redline VR, Sept. 29-Oct. 31, handbagproductions.org
This exercise in silliness stars playwright and ensemble member Tyler Anthony Smith as the title character, Dr. Barbra Frankenstreisand, who is giving her first performance since her precious pooch Samantha died 27 years ago and is determined to clone the pup on stage. Expect a look at her underground lab, twisted versions of the diva's signature songs and visits by mega-stars like Judy Garland and Barry Gibb. Stephanie Shaw directs. Channel Halloween!
“1919”
Steppenwolf for Young Adults, Ensemble Theater, Oct. 4-29, steppenwolf.org
Adapted by J. Nicole Brooks from Eve L. Ewing’s collection of searing poems about the murder of Black teenager Eugene Williams at a segregated Chicago beach, “1919” focuses on how the tragedy of that “red summer” reverberates today. Court Theater's new associate artistic director Gabrielle Randle-Bent co-directs with Tasia A. Jones, and the cast includes Sheldon D. Brown, Demorris Burrows, Jessica Dean Turner, Max Thomas, Sola Thompson and Alexis Jeane Ward.
“Swing State”
Goodman Owen Theatre, Oct. 7-Nov. 13, goodmantheatre.org
Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright Rebecca Gilman's unprecedented relationship with Goodman continues with “Swing State,” her 10th production at the theater and the sixth directed by soon-to-depart artistic director Robert Falls. He has assembled a top notch cast—Mary Beth Fisher, Kirsten Fitzgerald, Anne E. Thompson and Bubba Weiler—for the contemporary portrait of America's heartland at a time when it feels like everyone's life is in danger of disappearing.
“Last Ascent”
The New Coordinates at The Den Theatre, Oct. 15-Nov. 20, thenewcoordinates.org
Ecological devastation is at the core of “Last Ascent,” Kristin Idaszak's gut-wrenching cliffhanger about a professional alpinist who is diagnosed with a heart condition that may prevent her from ever climbing again. The action simultaneously moves back and forth in time as she reluctantly consults a therapist who pushes her to reveal a tragedy that changed her life forever. Denise Yvette Serna directs Valerie Butler-Newbern, Elizabeth Nungaray and Stephanie Shum.
“The Locusts”
The Gift Theatre at Theater Wit, Oct. 20-Nov. 19, thegifttheatre.org
The Gift Theatre commissioned and developed Jennifer Rumberger's “The Locusts,” which is directed by ensemble member John Gawlik. It concerns a woman who returns to her small hometown from a busy career in the Miami police force to help track down a serial killer. As the murders become increasingly horrific, she realizes that to succeed she has to confront the struggling sister and niece she left behind and the dark events of a childhood she tried to forget. Rumberger says her play “asks how women of different generations deal with the threat of male violence — a threat that looms....over our current world and the legislation we see happening in America before our eyes.”
“The Mark of Kane”
City Lit Theatre, Oct. 21-Dec. 4, citylit.org
The first play in “The Four-Color Trilogy,” the series about comic book creators that Mark Pracht is writing for City Lit between now and 2024, “The Mark of Kane” follows unknowns Bob Kane and Bill Finger as they spend a weekend in 1939 trying to invent a new superhero so they can land a gig doing a six-page story in “Detective Comics.” The result—Batman—made Kane a millionaire, but Finger died broke. Artistic director Terry McCabe directs.
“A Mile in the Dark”
Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, Nov. 10-Dec. 11, RivendellTheatre.org
Co-produced by Rivendell and Interrobang Theatre Project, Emily Schwend's “A Mile in the Dark” is about a woman left searching for answers when her stepmother dies unexpectedly. Ensemble member Georgette Verdin directs.
“Mosque4Mosque”
About Face Theatre at The Den, Nov. 17-Dec. 17, aboutfacetheatre.com
Previously workshopped (including as Steppenwolf Theatre's SCOUT development play for 2020) and performed virtually, Omer Abbas Salem's “Mosque4Mosque” is a comedy about Ibrahim, a normal 30-something queer Arab American Muslim who is about to embark on his first real relationship when his mother, Sara, decides to try to find him the perfect man to marry. Complications ensue. Questions about what constitutes “normal” arise. Sophiyaa Nayar directs.
“Title X”
Artemisia Theatre at Theater Wit, Nov. 26-Dec. 18, artemisiatheatre.org
Artistic director Julie Proudfoot's “Title X” documents the battle for abortion rights from 1978 to the present through the eyes of eight radically different female characters. They range from a 17 year old wrestling with her choices to a survivor of sexual assault reclaiming her life after taking her boss to trial for the assault.
“Bald Sisters”
Steppenwolf Ensemble Theater, Dec. 1-Jan. 15, steppenwolf.org
Developed as part of Steppenwolf's SCOUT new play program, Vichet Chum's irreverent but also poignant “Bald Sisters” looks at what happens when two sisters—at odds since birth—try to settle the affairs of their strong-willed mother while reconciling their family's Cambodian heritage with its complicated American present. Patricia McGregor directs the comedy about the ties that bind multi-generational immigrant families together.
