The 6Degrees Composers collective was founded by Regina Harris Baiocchi in 2010 to promote music by women of diverse traditions. Their latest concert — June 16 at Sherwood Hall at Columbia College Chicago — was also an occasion to celebrate the music of Dolores White, a member of the group who died earlier this year.
“Karibu” is Swahili for “welcome” and this work by Baiocchi was written to honor the composer’s father and is constructed as the story of ancestors welcoming him to the afterlife. Chicago Symphony Orchestra clarinetist John Bruce Yeh provided a glittering performance with velvet sound and sunny expression.
White’s spiritual arrangement of “Go Down, Moses” was one of the highlights of a concert jam-packed with highlights. Soprano Kimberly Jones and pianist Daniel Schlosberg found all the tension of the music as well as the spiritual uplift. The long melisma that closes the song was fascinating.
Hyde Park composer Janice Misurell-Mitchell can be counted on to provide unique and original music. She performed her own “Una voce perduta” for alto flute and created mellow low notes that blended into airy effects almost without tone. Her piece “Alone Together” was given an invigorating performance by Yeh on bass clarinet and Lyric Opera Orchestra principal Collins Trier on bass. They took us on a jazzy journey, a ride with exciting bumps and detours, and an exuberance that was intoxicating.
Patricia Morehead has often collaborated in performance with her husband Philip Morehead, the latter a conductor, pianist and master of more things than this review can contain. But composer Morehead for this occasion created something that brought her son into the mix, as well as Baiocchi (her sister composer). “Theo(r)boe” had not only music but also a video. Patricia Morehead’s work was inspired by haiku by her son James Morehead and by Baiocchi, and the video aspect offered landscapes that captured the essence of the text and music.
The haiku alone were truly lovely. The music, scored for oboe (Patricia Morehead), flute and alto flute (Caroline Pittman), and bassoon (Philip Morehead), could hardly have been more apt; this was a joyous melding of music with textual inspiration. The settings described love and nature, and a sense of summer pervaded such that the text on the screen and the music on the stage conjured up the lassitude of heat and the joy of simplicity. It put me in mind of Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915”. Both Barber and Morehead capture quiet happiness and the ordinary pleasures of life. This was a moving and marvelous world premiere, beautifully performed.
“Snow in April” was another work of music and video. Composer Kyong Mee Choi created this as a homage to her late father. The music is haunting and her use of electronic effects heightens the drama. The video is less successful than the music, at times looking more like a game instead of a serious film.
Ester Hanviriyapunt was born in the Philippines and studied at Chicago’s Roosevelt University. She’s a regular performer of jazz and world music. “For a Butterfly” was another of the world premieres on the program and it was delightfully rendered by the composer at the piano. It is a series of dance movements which flutter and dazzle.
Baiocchi introduced the audience to a new composer, a guest on the program: 15-year-old Anaya Brainch is a student at New Trier High School who took part in a haiku project Baiocchi was part of at New Trier. She took some of Baiocchi’s texts and composed electronic music and created a video putting the music and text together with appropriate visuals. It was a standout work for someone so young, and it was delightful to experience such a well-thought-out project by someone with clear talent.
The concert closed with a particularly exciting piece by Baiocchi. “Deliverance” was commissioned by Access Contemporary Music for the PBS program “Songs about Buildings and Moods,” a show that explores the connections between music and architecture. Baiocchi wrote the short work to musically describe Bronzeville’s First Church of Deliverance. The composer introduced the pianist as having been her gospel piano instructor back in the day and Elsa Harris proved she’s not only a teacher but a player. She rocked the music, moving seamlessly from quiet dignity to soaring jubilance. It was an exciting and memorable way to close the concert.
