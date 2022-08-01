Last Friday night at International House, 1414 E. 59th St., soprano Michelle Areyzaga seemed to float into a chat I was having with other audience members during the intermission of the Chicago Ensemble’s fifth and final concert of the season. As several of us were wondering why this concert had been postponed in June, Areyzaga joined us and said it was entirely her fault. Attired in a flowing, caftan-like gown in sleek silk and sharing a warm and embracing smile, she explained that having contracted Covid-19, the concert had to be postponed until she was no longer ill so that her fellow musicians and the audience would not be exposed to the virus that has changed the world over the last few years.
It was worth the wait. Chicago Ensemble founder, artistic director and pianist Gerald Rizzer created his usual wide-ranging, off-beat collection of works, half of which drew on the strong communicative power of Areyzaga as a soprano.
The concert opened with two cantata arias by J.S. Bach. Piano and soprano were augmented by flute in “Süsser Trost, mein Jesus kömmt” and oboe in “Seufzer, Thränem, Kummer, Noth.” Areyzaga produced gentle, soothing sound, employing the attractive blooming of held notes and artful phrasing. There may have been an excess of intensity in her top notes a time or two, but she was splendid at marrying the passion of the text with the restraint of the music.
This concert marked the Chicago Ensemble debut of flutist Yukie Ota, and she made it a memorable one. Ota employed a light touch for the Bach, generating airy sound in her well-rounded phrasing and offering unhurried rapid passages. She matched Areyzaga’s warmth, with both performers treating the music like a fine wine and giving it room to breathe. Oboist Ricardo Casteñada opened the second cantata with a plaintive solo with admirable legato. Rizzer was the anchor, his piano playing understated yet always reliable and distinct.
This was followed by selected canzonettas by Haydn. These were all set to texts of Anne Hunter (1742–1821), a poet who entertained other intellectual women of the 18th century. Areyzaga and Rizzer worked together beautifully for this set, the pianist providing the earth-bound blanket of sound and the soprano aiming for the heavens with her voice. “The Wanderer” had Areyzaga almost whispering before she developed the dark edges of the piece. “Fidelity” offered Rizzer a chance to engage in crisp keyboard drama, while Areyzaga emphasized the tender lines of the poetry. The pair established a marvelous eerie sense for “The Spirit’s Song” and the final repeated text had different detail and emphasis each time it was sung.
The Chicago Ensemble is known for creating programs that put popular and famous composer’s works next to pieces that have all but been forgotten. Jean-Michel Damase’s Trio from 1962, scored for flute, oboe and piano, was a revelation. It opened with raucous calls that quickly slid into sinuous and unusual melodies. The music was amiable yet utterly unpredictable, and held your attention throughout. The second movement featured some bracing staccato in the piano as well as charming ornaments, while the flute and oboe took turns with the melody, as if the two winds were telling a story together, each eager to advance the plot. There was whimsy and sun in the third movement, with the winds working together to provide well-balanced, lilting music. The intriguing raucousness of the opening was reprised in the final movement, with the music making its way to a contented conclusion.
After the intermission Ota and Castañeda gave an admirable performance of Alberto Ginastera’s 1947 Duo, which is a neo-classical duet for flute and oboe. Ota shined with her engaging syncopation and Castañeda was particularly compelling with his more introspective lines.
The song cycle “The Gorgeous Nothings” is based on Emily Dickinson’s envelope writings, even more terse and enigmatic than her more familiar poetry. Composer Ingrid Stölzel has created an intriguing sound world for the Dickinson texts, and all four performers embraced it. A fluid ribbon of sound from the piano opened the work, with Areyzaga singing at first with hushed mystery. Stölzel’s setting, and her attractive use of flute and oboe, let Dickinson’s words take flight into the imagination.
Areyzaga is no stranger to the Amherst recluse’s glorious poetry; her 2021 album, “Were I with Thee”, contains settings to Dickinson poems by three different composers. She connected to the text, clearly communicating Dickinson’s urgency, quirkiness, and wonder. This song cycle was a winner in an ongoing chamber music competition the Chicago Ensemble sponsors, and the quartet on stage showed just how interesting and powerful the music is.
The concert closed with “Pastorale et Arlequinade” for flute, oboe and piano by Eugene Goossens. By this time it was clear that the youngest player on the stage, Yukie Ota on the flute, was a player to watch. Rizzer has a talent for finding talent and the way Ota was able to soar alone with vivid expression or blend with almost near effacement proves Rizzer has done it again. The Trio was executed with jauntiness that was spiced with enigmatic punctuation. Admirable ensemble work combined with compositional originality made for a dramatic close to an enjoyable evening of music.
