Much has changed about the country since Heidi Schreck's “What the Constitution Means to Me” debuted at the Off-Broadway New York Theatre Workshop in 2018 (and its extended Broadway run the following year). Forays to other cities included Chicago with Schreck playing herself in 2019 and brief engagements with Maria Dizzia and Cassie Beck that were shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
The national changes are not for the better.
It's no wonder that Beth Lacke, who plays Heidi in the first homegrown production of the play, which is directed by Helen Young at TimeLine Theatre, becomes angrier than I recall Schreck getting on stage or than she does in the 2020 filmed version on Amazon Prime Video.
With the overturn of Roe vs. Wade, attacks on basic LGBT rights like health care, moves to overturn elections, a growing disregard for the rule of law and other indignities chipping away at the protections we thought the Constitution was supposed to provide, the country seems to be in a darker place than ever — or at least than in recent memory.
While Schreck's 100-minute piece could use an update to reflect current realities, the point always has been to show that the Constitution is a flawed document that doesn't guarantee us essential protections — unless, of course, we're white men like those who framed it. Women, especially women of color, don't even have dominion over their own bodies, and we must take a stand to rectify the situation.
Engaging and innovative, “Constitution” develops its argument using a variety of techniques that turn on breaking down the fourth wall step by step. Like Schreck, Lacke is a charming performer who wins us over with wit and humor, especially when simultaneously impersonating and commenting on her 15-year-old self.
Her young Heidi expands on her love for the Constitution, explaining how, at her mother's instigation, she participated in American Legion oratory contests to win the money she used for college. While the main girl competing with her called the document a “patchwork quilt,” she regarded it as a “steamy crucible,” an image she develops in some detail.
Heidi has had the theater turned into the American Legion Hall in Wenatchee, Washington, where she grew up — a task beautifully realized by scenic designer Jessica Keuhnau Wardell (who even includes doors unlike in the original production) — so she can re-enact a debate, and she enlists a man she later introduces as a fellow actor to play the Legionnaire (Raymond Fox), who moderates and keeps time.
After a more-or-less prepared, if meandering, presentation on Amendment 9, she has to pick an amendment out of a can for an extemporaneous talk, and she picks Amendment 14, Section 1. Part of her task is to relate the sections of the Constitution to her own life, and this becomes increasingly difficult as her story of generations of spousal abuse by the men in her family emerges, starting with her great-grandmother who died at 36 of “melancholia.”
Heidi eventually abandons her 15-year-old persona to become “herself,” and personal stories like that of her abortion tumble out, along with the fact that she didn't tell her mother about it until 25 years later when she was preparing to do this play. Then as the narrative complications multiply, Lacke takes over from Heidi and has Schreck's actor friend give way to Fox, who recounts his own moving tale of bullying.
Compelling and at times funny as the performances are — and Lacke did more to draw the audience in than usual — I had the feeling that the text was all over the place and so full of digressions that it was hard to keep track of the main thread.
And then the show shifted gears again. A high-school student (Makalah Simpson at the performance I saw, alternating with Sophie Ackerman) came out on stage for a real debate with Lacke on whether or not the Constitution should be abolished. They flipped a coin to pick sides (Lacke argued to abolish), and Fox moderated, after which an audience member was selected to choose a winner for all of us.
Unfortunately, the arguments didn't go too well, and the display involved a lot of shouting and arm-flailing demonstrating ... well, I'm not sure what.
The scariest part of “What the Constitution Means to Me” is an audio clip of the Supreme Court justices trying to understand a point in an abortion law. All men at the time, they sounded clueless — and this was before the court had a super-conservative majority. It made me shudder for what's going to happen to the rights we have left.
