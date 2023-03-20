Lookingglass Theatre Company has developed an outstanding reputation for literary adaptations during its 35 years. With this in mind, I was really looking forward to the world premiere of “Villette,” artistic associate Sara Gmitter's adaptation of the lesser-known 1853 novel by Charlotte Brontë, author of “Jane Eyre.”
Alas, the two-hour-plus show is disappointing compared to many of the ensemble's imaginative, visually exciting past productions. This isn't the fault of the six actors, all of whom give strong performances. Instead, the issues arise from the script and the staging by director and ensemble member Tracy Walsh.
I confess I haven't read the novel, which follows the fortunes of a young Englishwoman named Lucy Snowe (Mi Kang) who, after an unspecified family disaster and a chance meeting on a ship, heads to the French-speaking town of Villette seeking employment, even though she doesn't speak French.
Lucy tells her own story and repeatedly warns us it's “not a fairy tale” with an allusion to a madwoman in the attic and other winks at “Jane Eyre.” Intelligent and self-contained, with a dry wit and little tolerance for fools, she's also an unreliable narrator and withholds information she knows to be useful. She tends to speak her mind except to the formidable, stately Madame Beck (Helen Joo Lee) who runs the school for girls where she gets a job, first as a nursery maid but soon as a teacher.
Gmitter's play glosses over the whole first section of the book, reducing an important setup about Lucy's childhood with her godmother Mrs. Bretton (Renée Lockett) to a couple of minutes of narration. She also cuts the number of important characters from about a dozen down to six, eliminating two key love interests, among others.
What's left is a somewhat choppy account that relies too much on telling and not enough on showing. Besides Madame Beck, who resents her, and Mrs. Bretton, who loves her, Lucy interacts with the vain, flighty, self-absorbed Ginerva Fanshawe (Mo Shipley), whose failings she criticizes but tolerates, and with two men.
First she forms a warm friendship with John Graham Bretton, “Dr. John” (Ronald Román-Meléndez), hoping it can be more until it becomes clear that he loves Ginerva. But Ginerva is just stringing him along because she sees a better prospect in Count Alfred de Hamal. Disenchanted with Ginerva, Dr. John turns his attention to her cousin and his childhood friend, Polly Home/Countess Paulina Mary de Bassompierre.
Meanwhile, Lucy gives her haughty fellow teacher Paul Emmanuel (Debo Balogun, a bit too supercilious) a second chance, to the dismay of his kinswoman Madame Beck, who has designs on him, too. Toss in the possible ghost of Paul's dead love, novitiate nun Justine Marie, and there are enough complications for any gothic tale.
Except we don't see the Count or Polly; we just hear about them from the others, and that gets a little dull and repetitive, even if, in the end, Lucy survives her struggles and stands on her own, making her a proud modern heroine.
As for the staging, Yu Shibagaki's scenic design for the wide stage relies on two series of sliding screens covered with sepia-toned paper with writing all over it. The front panels are slid back and forth endlessly to reveal smaller spaces fitted out with props representing Lucy's room at the school, Mrs. Bretton's, etc. The back panels are slid around less often and behind them is a “forest” of hanging lights, ball jars and other paraphernalia representing a garden and the starry sky.
The scenic design feels dissonant with elements like Mara Blumenfeld's Victorian costuming and a tasseled, embroidered fez that Paul wears.
Amanda Herrmann's props, John Culbert's lighting design and Deon Custard and Brandon Reed sound design complete the picture.
I wish I liked “Villette” more but think it would benefit from some serious revisions.
