Demarre McGill is a Chicago native from the far South Side. Finding his father’s flute in a closet in the family home was the first step in his career. He started flute lessons at age 7, studying with Hyde Parker Susan Levitin, then principal flutist with the Lyric Opera Orchestra, now retired. At age 15 McGill took first place in the Illinois Bell Young Artists Competition (the forerunner of today’s CSO Young Artists Competition) held in conjunction with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra; as a result he had a solo performance with the CSO. He studied at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia as well as Juilliard.
McGill’s career has soared since then. He now performs as a soloist, a chamber and orchestral musician, and serves as a university professor. He is a member of the McGill/McHale Trio, which also includes his brother, clarinetist Anthony McGill, and pianist Michael McHale.
But Demarre McGill came to Hyde Park last Friday, February 24 to perform with the Myriad Trio for UChicago Presents. The Myriad is an unusual trio: flute, viola and harp. The first major work written for this configuration came from Claude Debussy (1862–1918), so there isn’t a huge literature for this trio.
That didn’t stop the Myriad Trio. McGill and his partners — violist Che-Yen Chen and harpist Julie Smith Phillips — have commissioned works and their program began with one of these compositions.
“The Eye of Night” was composed by David Bruce (b. 1970), a British-American who has been composer in residence at the Royal Opera House and at the San Diego Symphony (the latter is where all the members of Myriad Trio have worked in the past, and Phillips continues to work there). The work is in four movements, each one a nocturne. In his program notes, Bruce writes of the inspiration of a cloudless night sky completely unobscured by city lights. He invokes “the beauty and the grandeur of the spectacle” but more importantly, being faced with “the vast mystery of the universe.”
This music had all those things: beauty, grandeur and mystery. The first nocturne was given a muted, dreamy and dark texture by the Myriad. The contrapuntal elements were gloriously laid out in perfectly meshing fashion. The second movement (they are simply numbered one through four), was characterized by bubbly, swirling music that grew in both volume and emotional intensity before a peart ending. The third movement featured a marvelous eddy of rapid, joyful notes from McGill’s flute, which had the lightness of a field filled with butterflies. The final movement was a lullaby, very slow and gentle. Here, McGill’s bass flute offered stylish two-note phrases over a gossamer performance by Phillips on the harp.
Chicago composer Jan Bach (1937–2020) was represented on the program with his fascinating work “Eisteddfod.” In over a quarter of a century of listening to and writing about classical music, this was only the second time I have heard this piece performed live. The piece opens with solo viola, and Chen offered a spectacular introduction, with mellow sound for the rich and slightly enigmatic melody.
Then the work moves to a set of variations, which are well-drawn and offer the instrumentalists a chance to create a wide range of interesting sounds: spookiness from the harp, a whistle from the flute, and the like. The trio played with clarity and drew both the fun and the excitement from the music.
After the intermission the trio returned to perform the music of Lita Grier (b. 1927) a local composer who McGill has known for years and described as “dear to me.” (It was a pity Grier wasn’t present, as she has attended UChicago Presents concerts in the past at Mandel.)
Grier had an unusual career path. She began composing as a child and won the New York Philharmonic’s Young Composer’s Contest at age 16. She studied music with Roy Harris and Lukas Foss and attended master classes with Aaron Copland. But she felt her musical vocabulary had little chance of success when music at that time was dominated by serial techniques. She gave up composing and spent the next 30 years creating radio programs, writing and working on music festivals. But in her 60s she resumed composing and has created many fascinating compositions since.
Grier’s “Elegy” was written just over a decade ago, in memory of Fredda Hyman (1937–2011). Hyman had been a ballerina with the American Ballet Theatre. Later she founded Music in the Loft, where she brought chamber musicians into her own home (a large loft in the West Loop) for intimate chamber performances. These were musically rich concerts enhanced by an informal reception afterwards where audience and musicians could meet and chat after the performance.
“Elegy” had plaintive flute, soothing harp and stoic viola. This calm, quiet music had some romantic colors that were painted with sophistication and honesty by the trio, who drew out the loving and tender moments with skill. The performance was committed, sensitive and very pleasing.
It was no surprise to see the Debussy Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp on the program. The musicians dove into the music and transported you to a world of coloristic effects, which were landscape perfect. McGill seemed like he was casting spells with his flute, the sound was so intriguing and delightful. The harp’s playful moments ranged from cheery to ecstatic. Chen’s viola had soul and power.
The concert closed with Three Preludes by George Gershwin. These short pieces were infused with jazzy syncopation and bluesy exclamations.
The music was marvelous and the audience loved it. Too bad that the turnout was rather low, suggesting that UChicago Presents is struggling to regain its pre-pandemic audience. I hope they succeed in doing so, because concerts like the one the Myriad Trio offered are rare jewels.
