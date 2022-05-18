Photography and memory are at the center of Naomi Iizuka's “At the Vanishing Point,” which was written nearly two decades ago and is receiving a solid, moving Chicago premiere by Gift Theatre.
Developed from interviews and research Iizuka did in Butchertown, the meat-packing district of Louisville, Kentucky, the 80-minute play consists entirely of interlocking monologues. The story jumps around in time and place, with each character contributing details and a different perspective in this multicultural production directed by Lavina Jadhwani.
Connecting the dots of these interwoven monologues is similar to looking through a pile of old photos and attempting to place them in a coherent order. As we do, their meaning deepens like the vanishing-point perspective in photography, which creates an illusion of things stretching into infinity. At the same time, the ghosts of those who are gone haunt the proceedings.
The key is the first monologue delivered by a middle-aged man identified only as the Photographer (Paul D.Addario). Based on Kentucky artist Ralph Eugene Meatyard, he plays snippets of old albums on a record player and displays a blurry photographic image on a projection screen. Working as an optometrist to support his photography, he reflects on the physiology of how the eye picks and arranges images, asking us to think about how we focus our perceptions. His family and twigs are among his favorite subjects to photograph, and he recounts the story of fitting a young soldier for his first glasses, realizing the man had never before seen the world clearly.
That soldier, Frank Henzel (Watson Swift), appears on stage much later as a meat packer. But in the chronology of his life this is before he's a soldier, and before he’s killed in Vietnam. Henzel is then mourned in monologues by his wife and his “touched” brother Pete (Nico Fernandez), who is obsessed with Thomas Edison and his invention of a device that allows the living to talk to the dead.
Other monologues—delivered by Jennifer Glasse, Kenny Mihlfried, Paula Hlava, Kieran Jethmalani, Tricia Rodriguez, Dwight Sora and Raquel Torre—come from, among others, a blind actress who died in the Louisville flood of 1937 and the bookkeeper who loved her, a musician who likes old photos and the sister of the Photographer's wife.
By the end, we may not feel that we know these ordinary people very well, but we do have the sense that they are all connected. The production design—set by Lindsay Mummert, properties by Camille Toshiko, projections by Parker Molacek, lighting by Becca Jeffords, costumes by Izumi Inaba and sound by Daniel Etti-Williams— evokes the past without being overbearing.
