This Saturday, the Grammy-winning ensemble Third Coast Percussion will offer a free, live-streamed performance from its studio in Chicago. The University of Chicago Presents, along with the 92nd Street Y and the Chamber Music Society of Detroit are jointly sponsoring the concert.
All of the music on the program was written directly for Third Coast Percussion. The program:
- Devonté Hynes: Perfectly Voiceless
- Peter Martin: BEND
- JLin: Duality (an excerpt from Perspective)
- Philip Glass: Perpetulum
The live-stream begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. You can access the stream at chicagopresents.uchicago.edu and on YouTube.
In 2017 the ensemble won the Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance for its recording of Steve Reich’s works for percussion.
Third Coast Percussion has served as ensemble-in-residence at the University of Notre Dame’s De Bartolo Performing Arts Center. They have also served a residency at the University of Chicago.
The four members of Third Coast Percussion (Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, and David Skidmore) met while studying percussion music at Northwestern University with Michael Burritt and James Ross. Members of Third Coast also hold degrees from the Eastman School of Music, Rutgers University, the New England Conservatory, and the Yale School of Music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.