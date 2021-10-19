Derrick Judkins calls himself the real-life Spider-Man. As a clinical research assistant at the University of Chicago during the day and a street dancer by night, he has to balance two lives while he moves through the world.
“I'm a fan of Spider-Man for real, ‘cuz that's a big inspiration,” said Judkins, 26, who performs under the stage name Kid Nimbus. Judkins says that, even if the comic book character isn’t real, Spider-Man gave him the motivation to get into dancing competitively while also working in medicine.
Recently, Judkins’ off-hours life got a big boost when he won the Red Bull Dance Your Style Competition at Thalia Hall in Pilsen on Sept. 24. He is one of the dancers advancing to the national competition in Washington, where the winner will represent the U.S. in the world finals, held in Johannesburg, on Dec. 4.
Though he makes it look easy, dancing professionally while working in the medical field can result in long, sleepless nights that have him feeling anything but superhuman.
“There is a lot of times where, you know, I am working on my craft, and then I realize what time it is, and then I get up for work four hours later, and pull in an eight-hour shift just to drive an hour and some change back home. And to train again, it's madness,” said Judkins.
“You know, it's one of those things where I guess I could put all my eggs in one basket and just focus on the dance thing, right? I could put all my eggs in one basket and focus on the medical side of things. But what kind of story would that be? You don't hear too many people trying to balance it out for real,” he continued.
Growing up as the child of a military parent, Judkins moved around a lot — even living in Germany at one point — but ended up calling the Chicagoland area home as his family settled in the suburbs when he was a teenager. He’s currently in New Lenox, a suburb about 40 miles south of the city.
Judkins began taking dancing seriously while attending Northern Illinois University in 2016, but didn’t move into the competitive space until after he graduated in 2018. During this time Judkins says he was doubting his skills as a dancer, questioning if he could actually jump into it with all of the commitment and funds it took.
“Right after I graduated, I was feeling discouraged with the dance thing. Like, do I really have what it takes to keep doing this? Like, what's the point? Like, it makes me happy, but I don't want to keep wasting my money and racking up mileage on my car,” he said.
Things changed after he entered the World of Dance Chicago, where he won the solo competition the same year he graduated in 2018, assuring him of his skills and talent. His success in that competition made him want to focus more on his dance career.
“From there, I'm like, alright, let me take it more serious so I just decided to switch my career a little bit,” said Judkins, “I have no plans on going to med school anytime soon. I'm basically trying to get into a physician's assistant program.”
Judkins says although juggling both comes with long hours and restlessness, just working to have a roof on over his head isn’t a life worth living.
“I could, right now, stop dancing, and I will still be financially supported from my job,” he explained, “Dance is what gives me happiness. That's my love. That's my baby, that's my passion, so when it comes down to that, I'm not gonna give that up for no job.”
When it comes to living a purposeful life Judkins says that he would encourage anybody to give their all to whatever they want to do, “If you really put forth the extra energy to balance, I promise you it makes that much of a difference.” He says that many people don’t want to play the hard game and that’s what separates him.
The Red Bull Dance Your Style finals will take place Oct. 22 and 23 in Washington, D.C., and can be streamed live on caffeine tv.
