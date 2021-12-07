Two new murals next to Metra viaducts were unveiled in Hyde Park this past weekend.
Located on 53rd Street, “Harold’s Parakeets” shows Harold Washington, the mayor of Chicago from 1983 until his death in 1987, with two parakeets resting on his shoulders. Washington lived in Hyde Park during his time in office.
Bright green monk parakeets have been a fixture in Hyde Park since they were introduced to the neighborhood in the 1960s, though their numbers have dwindled in recent years. According to Nico Berry, the Kenwood native who was commissioned for the piece, Washington saw them as his good luck charm, as they lived in the park across the street from his home.
Izze Ortiz is the artist behind the 55th Street mural, “Essence of Growth,” which shows a child and an adult pouring water onto a growing baby.
“I think that this mural serves a really important purpose, which is it reminds us to look after one another. And you know, with the title, ‘Essence of Growth’ is really about nurture,” said George Rumsey, chairman of the Special Service Area #61 business improvement district, which organized and sponsored the mural project.
Ortiz says that they and their team worked through a number of cold days to finish the piece, and were showered with love and support by neighbors and community members throughout the process.
“Having my work in Hyde Park is a huge honor. And this piece means a lot to me, as it embodies many of my ideas that I hold close to my heart, that being of love, nature, and community,” they said.
Berry, who lives in California and was not in attendance at the unveiling, left a statement to be read by his mother that thanked SSA #61 and its service provider, the South East Chicago Commission (SECC), as well as Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) and a host of others for making the mural possible.
Hairston spoke at the ceremony, noting that the creation of SSA #61 had prompted some people to complain about additional property taxes, but they didn't understand how the money would be given back to the community through initiatives like the murals.
“So all of the decorations that you see on the light poles and the murals here are things that we are investing to help our business community in our community,” said Hairston.
Rumsey spoke about the difficulty of trying to improve the business districts in Hyde Park during the pandemic and that he and his team walked to scout blank walls for prime locations for the new murals.
“So rather than putting on events and things like we usually do, we decided to step back a little bit and work a little bit of what we call placemaking. Attempting to better define our community in our area,” said Chairman Rumsey.
Rumsey says that the SECC and SSA #61 received 15 responses to its request for proposals, but the concepts from Ortiz and Berry’ leapt off the page.
“I took one look at (them) in the early, early rendering version,” he said. “I just thought, ‘Oh, this is different.’ This is special, this is unique, this is creative. I mean, this is colorful and lively.”
